Syria vs Australia Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2024

Syria will square off against Australia in their second group-stage match of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Thursday.

Syria played Uzbekistan in their campaign opener last week and were held to a goalless draw. Interestingly, they have never made it past the group stage in the history of the competition and need to avoid a defeat in this match to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Australia locked horns against India in their campaign opener. Second-half goals from Jackson Irvine and Jordan Bos helped them to a 2-0 win. It was the first international goal for Bos, the 21-year-old defender, who currently plays for Belgian Pro League side Westerlo. He had been on the pitch for just 40 seconds and made an instant impact in the match.

A win in this match would ensure the top spot in the Group B table for the Socceroos, who have made it to at least the quarter-finals in their four appearances in the Asian Cup, winning it at home in 2015.

Syria vs Australia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths just thrice in competitive games thus far. Australia have an unbeaten record in this fixture with two wins and one game ending in a draw.

They will meet in the group stage of the Asian Cup for the second edition in a row. In their meeting in the 2019 edition, the Socceroos registered a 3-2 win, with Tom Rogic scoring the match-winner in the third minute of added time.

Syria went winless in the group stage in the previous edition, suffering two defeats, and will to improve upon that record here. They have conceded at least five goals in their five group-stage appearances in the continental competition.

The 2015 champions are on a five-game winning run across all competitions, including friendlies, and have kept clean sheets in these wins as well.

Syria vs Australia Prediction

Nosour Qasioun played out a goalless draw in their campaign opener, after having played stalemates in two friendlies earlier this month. They are winless in their last six games at the Asian Cup, failing to score thrice in that period.

Nonetheless, they have scored in each of their three meetings against the 2015 winners and will be hopeful of finding the back of the net. They have never gone without a goal in the group stage of the competition.

Socceroos had a winning start to the competition but there's still a lot of scope for improvement for head coach Graham Arnold. They were kept at bay by a resilient Indian team for 50 minutes and it was an error from goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu that helped the Aussies register their first goal of the match.

The trio of Riley McGree, Jordan Bos, and Bruno Fornaroli made an instant impact after being subbed in and made a good case for their places in the starting XI.

Syria have just one win in their last six games across all competitions and are winless in three meetings against the Socceroos. With that in mind and considering Australia's current defensive form, we expect them to register a narrow win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Syria 0-2 Australia

Syria vs Australia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Australia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Bruno Fornaroli to score or assist any time - Yes