Syria vs Belarus Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17, 2022 

Syria and Belarus will square off in a friendly at the Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium on Thursday (November 17).
Syria are coming off a 1-0 defeat to Algeria in a friendly on Sunday. A second-half strike saw the Desert Foxes claim the win. Belarus, meanwhile, have not been in action since sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Slovakia in UEFA Nations League Group C in September. Ivan Bakhar gave them the lead on the stroke of half-time, while Adam Zrelak stepped off the bench to restore parity in the 65th minute.
The White Wings have two friendlies lined up during the FIFA World Cup break. They are due to take on Oman three days after facing Syria. The Syrians, meanwhile, will face Venezuela on Sunday and also have two friendlies lined up in December.
Syria vs Belarus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two teams. Syria have lost their last three matches successively.
- Belarus are on a six-game winless run, losing three and drawing three of their UEFA Nations League group games.
- Six of Belarus' last seven games have produced two goals or fewer.
- Syria's last five games have produced two goals or fewer, with the last four seeing one team fail to score.
- Syria have lost six of their last nine games.
Syria vs Belarus Prediction
Belarus had a Nations League campaign to forget, with their sojourn ending in relegation to League D.
They failed to win a single game but have an opportunity to get back to winning ways against Syria. The Syrians, meanwhile, have lost their last three games and are underdogs heading into this game. Belarus should claim a narrow victory and also keep a clean sheet.
Prediction: Syria 0-1 Belarus
Syria vs Belarus Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Belarus to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half
