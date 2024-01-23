Syria vs India prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s AFC Asian Cup – January 23, 2024

The Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor will host the AFC Asian Cup’s final group-stage game between Syria and India on Tuesday, January 23.

Syria are coming into this game on the back of two points after drawing with Uzbekistan. In their next game, they suffered a defeat over Australia by 0-1. A draw against India will most likely end both India and Syria's campaigns, which means both sides have to go for a win.

Interestingly, both sides haven't played an attacking football so far in this competition. Team India conceded five goals in two games but are yet to score. After starting well with their defense in the first half against Australia, everything has gone against them since then.

On that note, let’s take a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for the SYR vs IND AFC Asian Cup 2024 match.

#3 Pablo Sabbag (SYR) - 6.5 credits

Pablo Sabbag missed out on a first goal by centimeters in the fifth minute against Australia. He started off with his first goal on his debut game for Syria in the last pre-campaign friendly against Malaysia.

For his club Alianza Lima, Sabbag has netted on nine instances in 21 games before the start of this year. He can be an exceptional captaincy pick in your Dream11 team.

#2 Omar Khribin (SYR) - 9 credits

Syrian forward Omar Khribin has been a crucial member of the side, bagging 21 goals from 57 national appearances. He has netted the most goals among the current squad members from the Syrian side.

Khribin has accumulated nine goals for his club Al Wahda in the ongoing 2023-24 season. His last goal came against Khorfakkan, but his side lost the game by 2-3.

#1 Sunil Chhetri (IND) - 9 credits

Sunil Chhetri is one of the safest captaincy choices to have on your Dream11 side. Notably, India scored 21 goals in 2023 and Chhetri amassed nine of these. Interestingly, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Naorem Mahesh, Manvir Singh and Udanta have just eight goals combined, which signifies his importance in the XI.

Among the active players, the 39-year-old Chhetri is the third-highest international goalscorer, just behind Ronaldo and Messi. He has 93 goals in 146 national appearances. The forward would be hoping to take his side to a big win over Syria.

Most importantly, Chhetri played a total of 861 minutes in the ISL 2023-24, the most by anyone in the current squad and scored an average of 0.31 goals for every 90 minutes.