Syria vs Japan Prediction and Betting Tips | November 21st 2023

Syria and Japan will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The game is being played in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but Syria are the designated hosts.

The 'home side' are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 home victory over Korea DPR last week. Omar Al Somah's 37th-minute penalty proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Japan, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Myanmar with a 5-0 home win. Ayase Ueda was the star of the show as he inspired the rout with a hat-trick while Daichi Kamada and Ritsu Doan also scored in the victory.

The win took the Blue Samurai to the summit of Group B on goal difference. They are level on three points with second-placed Syria, making Tuesday's clash a battle for top spot in the group.

Syria vs Japan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 12th meeting between the two sides and Syria are yet to win a head-to-head game. Japan have nine wins to their name while two games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash, a 1-1 draw in an international friendly in June 2017.

Japan are currently on a seven-game winning streak, scoring at least two goals in each victory.

Four of Syria's last six games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Syria have never qualified for the World Cup while Japan are seeking an eighth consecutive and overall appearance at the World Cup.

Seven of Japan's last eight games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Syria climbed one spot to 92nd in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Japan are 18th.

Syria vs Japan Prediction

Syria claimed victory in their opening qualifier against North Korea to put themselves in the early conversation for qualification to the next round.

Japan have been imperious over the last few months and are likely to start the game strong to assert their dominance early in the game.

Hajime Moriyasu's side have not shown any sign of letting up, particularly in attack where they have scored 29 goals in their last seven games.

This should be a comfortable win for the Japanese.

Prediction: Syria 0-4 Japan

Syria vs Japan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Japan to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Japan to score over 1.5 goals