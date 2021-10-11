Syria vs Lebanon prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

In a clash between two winless sides, Syria face neighbors Lebanon at the King Abdullah II Stadium in Jordan for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Qasioun Eagles, who romped through the second qualifying round with seven wins in eight games, have been a pale imitation of themselves in the third.

With a draw and two defeats in three games so far, Nizar Mahrous' side are at the bottom of Group A, having accumulated only a single point.

Their southern neighbors haven't been any better, sitting in fourth with just a point more, but winless like Syria.

Both teams will be desperate to improve and secure positive results before closing out their campaigns.

Syria vs Lebanon Head-To-Head

Syria have a good record against Lebanon, winning 14 of their 24 clashes and losing only four times.

But in their last clash, which took place in August 2019 at the West Asian Football Federation Championship, the Cedars eked out a narrow 2-1 victory.

Syria Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-L

Lebanon Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-D

Syria vs Lebanon Team News

Syria

Head coach Nizar Mahrous may not alter their attacking frontline with Omar Kharbin and Omar Al Somah, who've scored a combined 34 goals between them, expected to lead the line again.

However, the Qasioun Eagles haven't kept a clean sheet in their last four games, so Mahrous may shake things up a little in defense.

Experienced defender Maoayad Ajan, with 61 caps under his belt, may come into the starting XI in place of Saad Ahmad and join Omar Midani at the heart of the backline.

Amro Jenyat may also slot in at right-back, relegating rookie Abdul Rahman Weiss to the bench.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Lebanon

Meanwhile, defending has been a strong point for the Cedars, who've conceded only once in their last three games. So there won't be many changes in defense for Lebanon.

However, they've struggled to score goals, failing to score in each of their last three games and netting just once in the last four.

Hilal El-Helwe may replace Mohamad Kdouh in the centre-forward position, with Bassel Jradi and the 73-cap veteran Mohamad Haidar flanking him on either side.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Syria vs Lebanon Predicted XI

Syria (4-4-2): Ibrahim Alma; Amro Jenyat, Saad Ahmad, Omar Midani, Khaled Kurdaghli; Mahmoud Al-Mawas, Thaer Krouma, Israa Hamwiah, Fahd Youssef; Omar Kharbin, Omar Al Somah.

Lebanon (4-3-3): Mostafa Matar; Abbas Assi, Robert Alexander Melki, Joan Oumari, Kassem El Zein; Mouhammed-Ali Dhaini, George Felix Melki, Hassan Maatouk; Mohamad Haidar, Hilal El-Helwe, Bassel Jradi.

Syria vs Lebanon Prediction

It's an interesting clash between a fragile defense and a misfiring attack. So it's difficult to predict the outcome.

But given that Syria have a terrific record against Lebanon and some quality options in the squad, we're putting our money on them to win.

Prediction: Syria 1-0 Lebanon

