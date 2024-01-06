Syria vs Malaysia Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8th 2024

Syria will face Malaysia on Monday in a friendly clash between the two sides.

The Qasioun Eagles are preparing for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup and will be looking to head into the competition on a strong note. They played out a 1-1 draw against Kyrgyzstan in a friendly clash on Friday, going a goal down early after the restart before Ibrahim Hesar scored the equalizer 20 minutes from normal time with his maiden international goal.

Malaysia will also play in the Asian Cup this month and will finalize their preparations for the tournament on Monday. They beat Chinese Taipei 1-0 in their last match, with veteran striker Darren Lok coming off the bench just after the hour-mark to score the game-winner for Pan-Gon Kim's men.

The two nations are set to kick off their group stage campaign in the coming days, with Syria facing off against Uzbekistan and the Harimau Malaya locking horns with Jordan.

Syria vs Malaysia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between the two sides. Both teams have won two games apiece while their other meeting ended in a draw.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly clash back in September last year which ended 2-2, with the Malaysians coming back from a two-goal deficit to earn a draw.

The Qasioun Eagles are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2014.

Syria have kept just two clean sheets in their last 16 games across all competitions.

The Harimau Malaya were ranked 130th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 39 places behind their midweek opponents.

Syria vs Malaysia Prediction

Syria are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just two of their last eight games across all competitions. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get back to winning ways next week.

Malaysia, on the other hand, are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last 10 games across all competitions. They are in much better form than their opponents ahead of the midweek clash and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Syria 1-2 Malaysia

Syria vs Malaysia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Malaysia to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of their last five matchups)