Syria vs Myanmar Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th October 2025

Syria and Myanmar lock horns at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium in neutral Saudi Arabia on Thursday in the third round of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. Both sides have won their opening two games in the campaign and currently lead the race in Group E, with Syria at the top by virtue of a better goal difference.

Ranked 92nd in the world, the Qasioun Eagles beat Pakistan 2-0 in their first game, courtesy of goals from Ahmad Faqa and Omar Al Somah.

Somah then weaved his magic again in their next game against Afghanistan, netting in the sixth minute to earn them a narrow victory.

The fast start gives them the edge in their hopes of reaching an eighth Asian Cup tournament, especially after creating history with their first-ever last-16 appearance in the last edition.

Myanmar, though, are breathing right down their neck. After fighting back an early deficit to beat Afghanistan 2-1 in their opening game, the Chinthe overcame Pakistan 1-0 in their next.

With their first and only prior appearance in the Asian Cup coming way back in 1968, the southeast Asian outfit look determined to end their run here. It could be an interesting two horse race between them and Syria in the group.

Syria vs Myanmar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only two clashes between the sides in the past, with Syria going unbeaten in both of them.

Syria crushed Myanmar 7-0 the last time they were the 'home' team (March 2024, FIFA World Cup qualifiers).

The Chinthe are unbeaten in three official games this year, winning twice and drawing once.

After starting 2025 with back-to-back wins, Syria have failed to win their next two: 3-1 defeat vs UAE and 2-2 draw vs Kuwait.

The Qasioun Eagles are ranked 92nd in the world, whereas the Burmese are in 160th place.

Syria vs Myanmar Prediction

The Qasioun Eagles will have fond memories of their last encounter with Myanmar and will be relishing the prospect of facing them again.

However, this Chinthe side are much better than the one they took on in March last year, as demonstrated in their record of two wins from two in the qualifiers so far. We expect Syria to come out on top in this match.

Prediction: Syria 2-1 Myanmar

Syria vs Myanmar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Syria to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

