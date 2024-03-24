Syria vs Myanmar Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024 

Syria and Myanmar lock horns for the second time in a week when they meet once again in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Last week, in the Burmese capital of Yangon, they played out a 1-1 draw. Soe Moe Kyaw opened the scoring for Myanmar after 35 minutes before Alaa-Aldin Dali equalised for Syria midway through the second half.

Following the clash, Syria moved to second in Group B with four points from three games, while Myanmar remained at the bottom with a single point in the bag.

Although they are not mathemtically out of the race yet, the Chinthe could be if they do not win here. Head coach Michael Feichtenbeiner may even opt to make a few changes to his lineup, like Aung Thu replacing Maung Maung Lwin in the attack.

Myanmar's all-time appearance maker David Htan, who has 77 caps, could also return to starting XI being an unused substitute in their earlier clash with Syria.

Syria vs Myanmar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Syria and Myanmar are meeting for the second time, having drawn the previous one.

Myanmar are unbeaten in four games, winning and drawing twice apiece, but three were training games.

In five World Cup qualifying games this campaign, Myanmar have won only one: 5-1 vs Macau in the first leg of the preliminary round, last October.

Myanmar have conceded 12 goals in the second round of the qualifiers in the AFC zone, more than anyone, except Pakistan and Bangladesh (13 each)

Of their last seven games, Syria have won just once: a 1-0 win over India in the group stage of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Syria are 89th in the world, while Myanmar are 162nd.

Syria vs Myanmar Prediction

Syria are the stronger team on paper, given their quality and experience. Unlike Myanmar, the Qasioun Eagles were also in action at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, reaching the Round of 16, where they pushed mighty Iran all the way to penalties.

Myanmar, by comparison, lack quality, and were hammered by Japan and North Korea not that long ago.

Prediction: Syria 3-1 Myanmar

Syria vs Myanmar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Syria

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes