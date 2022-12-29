Syria vs Oman Prediction and Betting Tips | December 30, 2022

Syria and Oman will lock horns at the Police Officers Club Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on Friday (December 30) for a second friendly in seven days as both team look to end the year on a high. The sides met on Friday in Dubai, which ended in a 2-1 win for the Reds.

Issam Al-Sabhi opened the scoring for Oman in the 21st minute before Mataz Saleh doubled their lead in the second half. Just two minutes later, though, Ahmad Ashkar reduced arrears, but that wasn't enough as Syria succumbed to their fifth straight defeat.

Since beating Tajikistan 1-0 in June, the Qasioun Eagles have gone off the boil. Oman, meanwhile, have now secured back-to-back friendly wins after going four games without one. Al-Ahmar will look to make it three before heading into the Arabian Gulf Cup in January.

Branko Ivankovic's side will face Iraq, Yemen and Saudi Arabia in the group stage, starting on January 6, 2023.

Syria vs Oman Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 22 previous clashes, with Syria beating Oman eight times and losing on six occasions, including in last week's encounter.

Syria's last win over Oman came in June 2015. Since then, the Reds have been on a four-game unbeaten run in the fixture.

Syria have lost their last three friendlies - 1-0 vs Belarus, 2-1 vs Venezuela and 2-1 vs Oman.

Having won their last two games, Oman could win three in a row for the second time this year (1-0 vs Vietnam and 2-0 vs China in March followed by 2-0 vs Nepal in June).

In ten international games this year, Syria have lost seven times, while Oman have lost only twice in 11.

Syria vs Oman Prediction

Syria will be gunning for revenge for their earlier defeat although form isn't on their side, as it has been six months since the Qasioun Eagles last won a game.

Oman, meanwhile, have picked up steam after back-to-back wins, having gone four without one. With momentum behind them, Al-Ahmar should secure another win over their rivals.

Prediction: Syria 1-2 Oman

Syria vs Oman Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Oman

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes