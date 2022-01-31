Syria vs South Korea prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Syria and South Korea are set to square off at Rashid Stadium, UAE in their upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture on Tuesday.

Iran have already qualified from Group A, leaving just one direct finals spot up for grabs in the group. South Korea will be able secure their spot with a win here, thanks to a 1-0 victory over Lebanon on Thursday.

Syria are winless in their third-round qualifying fixtures and to keep their hopes of heading into the inter-conference playoffs alive, they need to record a win in all of their remaining encounters. That scenario looks unlikely as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against UAE on Thursday.

Syria vs South Korea Head-to-Head

This will be the 10th meeting between the two sides across all competitions. As expected, South Korea have been the better side and lead 5-1 in wins while three games have ended in draws.

They last crossed paths in the reverse fixture of the qualifying campaign in October. The game ended in a 2-1 win for the Tigers of Asia.

Syria form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L

South Korea form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Syria vs South Korea Team News

Syria

There are no reported injury or suspension concerns for the Qasioun Eagles.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

South Korea

Jung Woo-young will serve a one-game suspension following his second yellow card of the qualifying campaign. There are no reported injury concerns in the squad as they look to qualify with two games to spare without the services of Son Heung-Min.

대한축구협회(KFA) @theKFA 1-0 레바논

전반전은 추가시간에 귀중한 선제골이 나오면서 기분 좋게 마무리합니다!

후반전, 대한민국의 승리를 위해 축구팬 여러분의 힘찬 응원 부탁드립니다!



#대한민국 #축구 #국가대표팀 #월드컵 #최종예선 [HT] 대한민국1-0레바논전반전은 추가시간에 귀중한 선제골이 나오면서 기분 좋게 마무리합니다!후반전, 대한민국의 승리를 위해 축구팬 여러분의 힘찬 응원 부탁드립니다! [HT] 대한민국🇰🇷 1-0 🇱🇧레바논전반전은 추가시간에 귀중한 선제골이 나오면서 기분 좋게 마무리합니다!후반전, 대한민국의 승리를 위해 축구팬 여러분의 힘찬 응원 부탁드립니다!#대한민국 #축구 #국가대표팀 #월드컵 #최종예선 https://t.co/yRlDfzfraC

Injuries: None

Suspension: Jung Woo-young

Unavailable: Son Heung-Min

Syria vs South Korea Predicted XI

Syria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ibrahim Alma; Omar Midani, Amro Jenyat, Abdullah Al Shami, Youssef Mohammad; Mahmoud Al-Mawas, Tamer Haj Mohamad, Ward Al Salama, Fahd Youssef; Omar Khribin, Omar Al Somah

South Korea Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kim Seung-Gyu; Kim Young-Gwon, Lee Yong, Hong Chul, Kim Jin-Su; Kwon Chang-Hoon, Paik Seung-Ho, Kim Jin-Kyu; Cho Gue-Sung, Song Min-Kyu, Lee Dong-Jun

Syria vs South Korea Prediction

Syria have not scored in their last two qualifying games but boast a better goalscoring record than Iraq, who have scored just three times so far. Nonetheless, Syria have the worst defending record in the campaign (13 goals conceded) and their defensive weakness might hurt them against Korea.

Korea have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four qualifying games and should come out on top with ease here.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Syria 0-2 South Korea

Edited by Peter P