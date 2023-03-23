Syria vs Thailand Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th March 2023 

Syria and Thailand lock horns at the Rashid Stadium in Dubai for an international friendly on Saturday.

The Qasioun Eagles begin preparations for the 2023 AFC Asia Cup, having qualified for next year's showpiece after cruising through the qualifiers.

The Middle Eastern outfit won seven of their eight qualifying games and accrued 21 points out of a possible 24 to finish atop the charts ahead of China, the Philippines, Maldives and Guam.

However, since then, their form has dropped considerably, winning just one of their 10 qualifying games for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and losing their last six games in a row too.

Syria need to recapture their mojo and head coach Héctor Cúper has called up 24 players for their friendly games to Thailand and Bahrain this month, including veteran midfielder Mahmoud Al-Mawas.

He's earned 85 caps for the side and needs just one more to become one of their top-three appearance-makers of all time.

Thailand will also be seen at the Asia Cup finals next year in Qatar, coming second in their group in the third round with six points in two games.

The War Elephants later won the 2022 AFF Championship after beating Vietnam in the finals 3-2 on aggregate.

Manager Alexandré Pölking has named 24 players for their friendly games against Syria and the UAE this month, but veteran forward Teerasil Dangda misses out.

There are three uncapped players in the squad.

Syria vs Thailand Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Thailand have never lost to Syria in any of their previous five meetings, winning four.

Thailand and Syria last met in June 2016 for an international friendly which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Thailand are unbeaten in their last three games and lost just once in their last eight.

Syria have lost their last six games (excluding the unofficial friendly against Algeria A).

Thailand have failed to score just once in their last eight games (1-0 loss vs Malaysia).

Syria vs Thailand Prediction

Syria seem to be past their best now and need a special performance to recreate the form that saw them romp through the Asia Cup qualifiers.

Thailand, meanwhile, are on a great run of form, and even eithout Dangda leading the line, should be able to see off their counterparts from the Middle East.

Prediction: Syria 1-2 Thailand

Syria vs Thailand Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Thailand

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

