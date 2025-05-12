Tachira vs Cordoba SdE Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025

Tachira will welcome Cordoba SdE at Estadio Polideportivo de Pueblo Nuevo in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday. We are in the penultimate matchday of the group stage, which will likely determine the fate of Group C.

Tachira vs Cordoba SdE Preview

Tachira have nothing at stake, as they can no longer progress to the next stage. They hold zero points and sit bottom of the group after losing all four matches played so far. In the reverse fixture played on matchday three, Tachira lost on the road to Cordoba SdE 2-1. The hosts could be motivated by that result and will seek revenge.

Aurinegro, who won the Venezuelan Primera División last season, finished fourth in the 2025 Torneo Apertura regular season. However, they topped Group B in the Torneo Apertura semi-finals and will face Group A leaders, Deportivo La Guaira, in the final. Tachira have won twice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Trending

Cordoba SdE sit second in Group C, tied on eight points with first-placed LDU Quito from Ecuador. Both teams are qualified for the round of 16 as things stand. However, with two rounds of matches to spare, third-placed Flamengo, on five points, could disrupt the standings if they wrap up their group campaign on a positive note.

El Ferroviario endured a woeful campaign in the Argentine Primera División last season, finishing 22nd out of 28 teams. However, they were able to earn qualification for the Copa Libertadores after winning the Copa Argentina – their first major title. Cordoba would be transferred to the Copa Sudamericana if they fail to claim additional points.

Tachira vs Cordoba SdE Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tachira have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Tachira have lost five times in their last five matches in all competitions, winning thrice.

Tachira are appearing in the Copa Libertadores for the 27th time, with their best record being a quarter-final finish.

Cordoba have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road in all competitions.

Tachira have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches while Cordoba have won once, drawn once and lost thrice. Form Guide: Tachira – W-L-W-D-L, Cordoba – D-L-L-W-L.

Tachira vs Cordoba SdE Prediction

Tachira remain in a competitive mood, despite their continental debacle. They will use this game to fine-tune ahead of the Torneo Apertura final.

Cordoba need this meeting more than the hosts do. A slip-up could lead to the visitors losing their place in the top two.

Cordoba are the favorites based on form and determination.

Prediction: Tachira 1-2 Cordoba SdE

Tachira vs Cordoba SdE Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Cordoba SdE to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Cordoba SdE to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Tachira to score - Yes

