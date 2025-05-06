Tachira vs LDU Quito Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7th 2025

Deportivo Tachira and LDU Quito will battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores group stage clash on Wednesday (May 7th). The game will be played at Estadio Polideportivo de Pueblo Nuevo.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 comeback away win over Puerto Cabello in the Venezuelan Liga FUTVE. They went into the break behind to Neftali Manzambi's strike on the stroke of halftime. Maurice Cova equalized in the 77th minute while Bryan Castillo scored the match-winner in the fifth minute of injury time.

Quito, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to El Nacional in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro. First-half goals from Dario Aimar and Djorkaeff Reasco ensured the game was level at the break. A late flurry of goals saw Dario Pazmino and Adrian Arce score in the final five minutes to share the spoils.

La U will shift their focus to the continent where their last game saw them play out a goalless draw at home to Flamengo. Tachira fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Central Cordoba.

The loss left them at the foot of Group C on zero points after three games. Quito are second with five points to their name.

Tachira vs LDU Quito Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

LDU Quito claimed a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture in April 2025.

Four of Tachira's last five games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Quito have won just one of their last eight away games in regulation time (four draws).

Four of Tachira's last six home games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Seven of Quito's last eight competitive games have been level at the break.

Tachira vs LDU Quito Prediction

Deportivo Tachira have been the whipping boys in the group, having lost all three games played so far. Another defeat for Edgar Perez's side would see them eliminated.

Quito will boost their hopes of qualification to the knockout rounds with a win here. They have drawn each of their last three games across competitions and continuing this trend might not be the worst result.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Tachira 1-1 LDU Quito

Tachira vs LDU Quito Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

