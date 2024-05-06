Tachira vs Libertad Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7th 2024

Deportivo Tachira welcome Libertad Asuncion to Estadio Polideportivo de Pueblo Nuevo for a Copa Libertadores fixture on Tuesday. The hosts have not been in action since falling to a 2-1 defeat away to Nacional two weeks ago.

All three goals came in the first half, with Alexis Castro and Jeremia Recoba scoring for the Uruguayans while Haibrany Diaz halved the deficit on the half-hour mark.

Libertad, meanwhile, suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Cerro Porteno in the Paraguayan Primera Division. Juan Iturbe gave the visitors the lead in the 26th stadium and they held the lead until the break. Oscar Cardozo drew the game level four minutes into the second half but Iturbe completed his brace shortly after while Ronaldo De Jesus made sure of the result in the 62nd minute.

Asuncion will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Libertadores, with their last game having seen them fall to a 2-1 defeat at home to River Plate.

The loss left them third in Group H with three points to their name. Tachira are last on zero points.

Tachira vs Libertad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on five occasions in the past. They each have two wins apiece while one game ended in a draw.

Tachira claimed a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture last month.

Tachira have won just one of their last six games across competitions (five losses).

Four of Libertad's last five away games have produced less than three goals.

Tachira's last five home games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Tachira vs Libertad Prediction

Deportivo Tachira have made a nightmarish start to the Libertadores, having lost all three games played so far. This is reflected in their form across other competitions, with five losses registered in their last six matches.

Libertad know that a win here would practically guarantee them third spot and a place in the Copa Sudamericana. Three points here would also keep them in the conversation for qualification to the Libertadores knockout rounds.

Both sides have been involved in low-scoring games over the last few weeks. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Tachira 0-0 Libertad

Tachira vs Libertad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals