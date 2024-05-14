Tachira vs Nacional prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2024 

Deportivo Tachira and Nacional will trade tackles in a Copa Libertadores clash on Wednesday. The home side are coming off a 1-1 draw at home to Libertad Asuncion a fortnight ago.

They took the lead through Jesus Hernandez but former Bayern Munich forward Roque Santa Cruz drew the game level five minutes into the second half.

Nacional, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 4-1 defeat at home to Fenix in the Uruguayan Primera Division. Dudu broke the deadlock with quickfire goals in the seventh and 11th minutes. Mauro Cachi and Maximiliano Juambeltz added further goals to give the visitors a four-goal lead at the break. Antonio Galeano stepped off the bench to score a consolation strike eight minutes into the second half.

Alvaro Recoba's side will turn their focus back to the continent, where their last game came in a 2-2 draw at home to River Plate in the Libertadores.

The stalemate left them in second spot in Group H, having garnered seven points from four games. Tachira are bottom on one point.

Tachira vs Nacional Head-to-Head

The two sides have one win apiece from the last three head-to-head games while one game ended in a stalemate. Nacional claimed a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture last month.

Tachira form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-L

Nacional form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-W

Tachira vs Nacional Team News

Tachira

There are no injury or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Nacional

Thiago Helguera, Renzo Sanchez, Felipe Cairus and Mateo Antoni are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Thiago Helguera, Renzo Sanchez, Felipe Cairus, Mateo Antoni

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Tachira vs Nacional Predicted XI

Tachira Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jesus Camargo (GK); Ruiz Diaz, Jean Gutierez, Carlos Vivas; Yanniel Hernandez, Gleiker Mendoza, Maurice Cova, Carlos Robles, Nelson Hernandez; Uribe Francia, Jesus Hernandez

Nacional Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luis Mejia (GK); Bez Corradi, Diego Polenta, Franco Romero, Leandro Lozano; Jeremia Recoba, Sanabria Magole; Gaston Gonzalez, Mauricio Pereyra, Antonio Galeano; Gonzalo Carneiro

Tachira vs Nacional Prediction

Tachira are on the verge of being eliminated from the Libertadores and anything other than a win here would see their campaign conclude. Eduardo Sarago's side have won just one of their last seven games across competitions (five losses).

Nacional's last seven games in all competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Tachira 1-2 Nacional