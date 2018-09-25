Premier League 2018-19: Tactical Preview of Arsenal vs Watford

Varun Rangarajan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview

The upcoming clash between Arsenal and Watford is one that could have significant implications on the Premier League table. Watford, who are currently ahead by a point after their dream start, can get some more daylight between themselves and the chasing pack and lay claim to the coveted Champions League spot at least for the time being.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will be encouraged by their start, with their only losses coming in games where they didn't convert some golden chances. One has to think back to how Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan could have put away Chelsea in the first half when they were presented with those sitters. Despite this, both teams have earned more points over the corresponding fixtures from last season and thus expectations will be sky high going into this match.

Arsenal under Unai Emery haven't discovered their best football yet, part of the reason being constant rotation by the manager across key positions. However, it appears that they may have found their strongest 11 on the merit of their performance against a gritty Everton team. In contrast, Watford have a settled 11 and have lost only a single home game in 2018 under Javi Gracia.

Both managers like their team to defend off the ball in a 4-4-2 and quickly transition to the wide areas with the full-backs bombing forward and causing numeric overloads on either flank. The benefit of playing 2 holding midfielders is that they can shuttle across and cover the space vacated by the full-back, although it may leave them vulnerable to counter attacks through the middle.

The downside of this approach for Arsenal is that they are forced to play Aubameyang on the flank rather than through the middle, this could be a problem against a team like Watford that sits deep and doesn't provide space in behind. Moreover, with Ozil's natural tendency to drift inside and play centrally, Pereyra can exploit the space on the flank and find himself in 1v1 situations against Bellerin or the corresponding covering midfielder.

Thus Torreira's positional sense will be key as Deeney and Gray will try drawing out Mustafi and Sokratis with their clever movement into the inside channels. Torreira's partner (Xhaka or Guendouzi) will not only have to help in a defensive sense but also will have to try looking for passes in between the lines to either Ramsey or Ozil to prevent Watford from isolating Arsenal's front 3, similar to what Everton did in the first half.

That being said, Xhaka, in particular, needs to be careful with the ball at his feet when they play out through the high press.

The key for Watford will be to close down the space through the middle when Arsenal receive the ball thus forcing them to play sideways. They cannot afford any space to shoot in and around the box especially with an in-form Lacazette lurking. Additionally, given that they are better aerially than Arsenal they need to ensure they win the second balls and transition quickly to Deeney or Gray.

Watford have every chance to win this game if they are effective in breaking up play and not allowing Arsenal to overload them on the flanks.

Given what is at stake in this contest, I expect a thrilling end to end encounter. If Arsenal can get out of the blocks with more energy and desire, they can get a foothold on the game and push Watford deeper into their own half. However, I expect Watford to be no pushovers and they need to take their chances on the counter when Arsenal let their guard down. This enthralling rivalry between the two new managers with similar philosophies is one to watch and will not disappoint.

Probable line-up for Arsenal:

Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Sokratis, Monreal; Torreira, Guendouzi; Ozil, Ramsey, Aubameyang; Lacazette

Probable line-up for Watford:

Foster; Janmaat, Kabasele, Cathcart, Holebas; Doucoure, Capoue; Hughes, Pereyra; Gray, Deeney