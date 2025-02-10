Taishan vs Gwangju Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2025

Shandong Taishan will play host to Gwangju at Jinan Olympic Sports Center in the AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday. The home side are on the periphery of the qualification zone while the visitors have one foot in the next round.

Taishan vs Gwangju Preview

Taishan are conscious of the fact that time is fast running out. They have just two rounds of matches left to improve their status and confirm their qualification. The hosts sit 10th, three places above the floor, with seven points in the East Region standings. They can still qualify to the round of 16, but must win their remaining matches.

Taishan Dui qualified for the tournament after finishing second behind Shanghai Port in the 2023 Chinese Super League. They reached the quarterfinals for the fourth time in the previous edition. Coach Choi Kang-hee says they are aiming to do better in this edition, but they would have to progress from this round in the first place.

Gwangju are second placed in the table, tied on 13 points with the leaders Yokohama F. Marinos. They have won four times, drawn once and lost once. From the look of things, they are one of the top favorites to advance to the round of 16. The visitors will be facing off against Taishan for the first time in any competition.

The South Korean team finished third in the 2023 K League 1 to snatch a continental spot for the 2024-25 campaign. They are participating in the AFC Champions League Elite for the first time. However, despite their impressive form in the league stage, Gwangju are encountering a horrible streak, winning once in their last seven matches.

Taishan vs Gwangju Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Taishan have lost three times in their last five matches in all competitions, conceding 12 goals against six scored.

Taishan have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Taishan are making their 13th appearance in the competition as opposed to one for Gwangju.

Gwangju have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Taishan have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while Gwangju have won once, drawn twice and lost once. Form Guide: Taishan – L-W-L-L-W, Gwangju – D-W-D-D-L.

Taishan vs Gwangju Prediction

Taishan need to win this game to stay in the race. Any outcome other than maximum points would be tantamount to an elimination.

Gwangju need a draw to confirm their place in the round of 16. They will likely push for a win but will be happy to share the spoils.

Taishan are the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Taishan 2-1 Gwangju

Taishan vs Gwangju Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Taishan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Taishan to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Gwangju to score - Yes

