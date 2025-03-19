Tajikistan vs Belarus Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th March 2025

Tajikistan host Belarus at the Pamir Stadium in Dushanbe on Thursday for an international friendly as they look to extend their winning run to three games. Following a treacherous run in September and October last year, the Crowns managed to end 2024 with back-to-back wins: they beat Nepal 4-0 before seeing off Afghanistan 3-1.

Having been knocked out of the race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Tajikistan will engage in a friendly as a warm-up ahead of their qualifying matches for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Head coach Gela Shekiladze has called up 25 players for this month's double-header against Belarus and Timor-Leste, including key forward Manuchekhr Dzhalilov, who has netted 20 goals in 52 games. Bulgaria-based Parvizdzhon Umarbayev will be the captain.

On the other hand, Belarus come into the fixture looking for a fresh start following a horrid run last year. In 10 official games, the eastern European side won just once: a narrow 1-0 victory over Luxembourg in a UEFA Nations League encounter courtesy of a late goal from Valery Gromyko.

Head coach Carlos Alós has summoned 31 players for this month's double-header against Tajikistan and Azerbaijan, including 37-year-old veteran defender Alyaksandr Martynovich, who has 80 caps to his name.

Tajikistan vs Belarus Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second official clash between the sides in history.

Tajikistan and Belarus' only prior meeting came in September 2014, when the latter won 6-1 in a friendly game.

The White Wings are winless in their last four official games, drawing thrice and losing once.

After going four matches without a victory, Tajikistan have won their next two: 4-0 vs Nepal and 3-1 vs Afghanistan (both coming in November 2024).

Belarus are ranked 98th in the world while Tajikistan are six places adrift of them, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Tajikistan vs Belarus Prediction

The Crowns have produced better results lately compared to Belarus, who enter the fixture on the back of an alarming winless run. Sure, they beat Tajikistan convincingly in their last and only meeting, but that was more than a decade ago, and the current squad lack the hunger to repeat the feat.

We expect the Tajiks to have their revenge in this match.

Prediction: Tajikistan 2-1 Belarus

Tajikistan vs Belarus Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tajikistan to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

