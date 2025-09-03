Tajikistan vs Iran Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2025

Tajikistan will square off with defending champions Iran at Hisor Central Stadium in their final group stage match of the CAFA Nations Cup on Thursday. This is a must-win match for the joint-hosts, while the defending champions will be able to secure their place in the final even with a draw.
The Crowns suffered a narrow 2-1 loss to India in their campaign opener, but bounced back with a 2-0 win over Afghanistan on Monday. Ehson Panjshanbe scored from the penalty spot in the first half, and Shervoni Mabatshoyev added the second goal in stoppage time.
Team Melli have enjoyed a 100% record in the competition thus far as they look to lift the trophy for the second consecutive time. They overcame Afghanistan 3-1 in the campaign opener and registered a 3-0 win over India on Monday. After a goalless first half, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh, Ali Alipourghara, and Mehdi Taremi scored after the break.
Tajikistan vs Iran Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have squared off five times in all competitions thus far. The defending champions have dominated proceedings against the joint-hosts, winning all five games.
- They last met in a friendly in 2012 and Team Melli recorded a comfortable 6-1 home win.
- Their last competitive meeting dates back to 2000, when they met in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, and the defending champions registered a 2-0 win.
- Three of their five meetings have produced over 2.5 goals, though the Crowns have failed to score in four.
- The joint-hosts have scored one goal apiece in three of their five games in the CAFA Nations League thus far.
- Team Melli, meanwhile, have scored at least three goals in four of their five games.
Tajikistan vs Iran Prediction
The Persian Lions have scored two goals apiece in three of their last four games in all competitions and will look to build on that form. While they have lost all five meetings against the defending champions, this is the first time they take them on in front of a home crowd and they will look to give a good account of themselves.
Team Melli have enjoyed a good goalscoring record in the competition, scoring 18 goals in five appearances, including the 2023 edition. Notably, they have conceded one goal apiece in three games in that period.
The defending champions have a 100% record against Tajikistan, and considering their recent goalscoring form, we back them to register a comfortable win.
Prediction: Tajikistan 1-3 Iran
Tajikistan vs Iran Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Iran to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes