Tajikistan vs Lebanon Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22nd 2024

Tajikistan will face Lebanon at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Monday in the final round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup group stages.

The Crowns kicked off their continental campaign with a goalless draw against China and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the match.

They were then beaten 1-0 by Qatar in their second group game, falling a goal behind in the opening 20 minutes of the match before a late red card to Amadoni Kamolov all but scuppered their chances of a comeback.

Lebanon, meanwhile, suffered a 3-0 defeat to hosts Qatar in their tournament opener last week, further extending their winless run against the Maroons. They then played out a goalless draw against China in their next match and were perhaps fortunate to have picked up the sole point after being second-best in attack for much of the game.

Tajikistan and Lebanon sit third and fourth respectively in the group table with just one point from an obtainable six. The winner of next week's clash will advance automatically to the last 16 of the tournament provided China fail to beat group leaders Qatar elsewhere.

Tajikistan vs Lebanon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Tajikistan and Lebanon.

The Crowns have kept just one clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

The Cedars have failed to score any goals in their last three matches.

Lebanon have the worst defensive record in Group A so far with a goal concession tally of three.

Tajikistan were ranked 106th in the latest FIFA rankings and sit just one place above their midweek opponents.

Tajikistan vs Lebanon Prediction

Tajikistan's latest result ended a six-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. Lebanon, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last eight games across all competitions.

The Cedars have particularly struggled to find their goalscoring touch of late and that could ultimately cost them on Monday. We are backing the Crowns to win this one.

Prediction: Tajikistan 1-0 Lebanon

Tajikistan vs Lebanon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tajikistan to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the Crowns' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of Lebanon's last six matchups)