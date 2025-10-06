Tajikistan vs Maldives Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th October 2025

Tajikistan host the Maldives in Dushanbe on Thursday for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, looking to continue their unbeaten run. Ranked 104th in the world, the Tajiks began their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Timor-Leste, with Vahdat Hanonov netting the only goal of the game in the third minute.

But the Philippines pegged them back in a 2-2 draw on matchday two. Bjorn Kristensen fired the Azkals in front after 28 minutes, but Shervoni Mabatshoyev restored parity for the Crowns just two minutes later.

Parvizdzhon Umarbayev then struck a penalty to put the visitors in front for the first time in the match, but Kristensen came back to haunt them deep in the second half with a second goal to make it 2-2 for the Philippines.

With four points each, the sides have emerged as the frontrunners in the race for the Saudi Arabian showpiece, but Tajikistan are in second by virtue of inferior goal difference.

The Maldives, though, are at the bottom without a single point in the bag. A crushing 4-1 loss to the Philippines was followed by a narrow 1-0 defeat to Timor-Leste on matchday two, with Joao Pedro netting the only goal of the game in the added minutes of the opening stanza.

Tajikistan vs Maldives Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only three clashes between the sides in the past, with Tajikistan going unbeaten in all of them, winning twice.

For the first time, Tajikistan and the Maldives clash in a qualifying fixture.

The Maldives have never scored a goal against Tajikistan in their three prior clashes.

Tajikistan and the Maldives clash for the first time since March 2015.

The Crowns are ranked 104th in the world, while the Red Snappers are 67 places adrift.

The Red Snappers are one of the five teams, besides Chinese Taipei, Nepal, Afghanistan and Pakistan, who are yet to register a point in the round.

Tajikistan vs Maldives Prediction

The Crowns boast a terrific record in the fixture and have made a solid start to their campaign too, as they are gunning for a second consecutive appearance in the Asian Cup finals.

The Maldives have struggled big time, and remain one of the few teams without a point in the bag. The hosts are likely to nick this one without much hassle.

Prediction: Tajikistan 2-0 Maldives

Tajikistan vs Maldives Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tajikistan to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

