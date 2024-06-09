Tajikistan vs Pakistan Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th June 2024

Tajikistan host Pakistan at the Pamir Stadium in Dushanbe on Tuesday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to wrap up their campaign on a high note. With just five points in the bag from five games, the Crowns are in third position in Group G and their progression hopes are long over, as second-placed Jordan are five points clear and have booked their place in the third round.

It's been a mixed bag for the Central Asian side, who won just once: a 6-1 drubbing of Pakistan on matchday two, while drawing and losing twice each.

Ranked 99th in the world, Tajikistan created history earlier this year by qualifying for the AFC Asia Cup for the first time. They aimed to back this up with their first-ever World Cup appearance too, but fell short in their endeavours.

On the other hand, their next opponents have fared much worse, losing all five of their qualifying games. The Falcons have scored just once and conceded 23 times, sitting rock bottom of the standings.

In 195th place, Stephen Constantine's side are one of the 20 lowest-ranked sides in the world and have won just once in their last 12 games: a narrow 1-0 victory over Cambodia in the preliminary round of these qualifiers.

Tajikistan vs Pakistan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only three clashes between the sides in the past, with Tajikistan having a 100% win record in the fixture.

Tajikistan have scored nine goals in the fixture and conceded just once.

The Crowns are winless in their last five games in all competitions, while the Falcons have lost their last five outings in a row.

The Falcons have conceded 23 goals in five qualifying matches of the second round. Only Myanmar have shipped more goals at this stage (24).

Tajikistan are ranked 99th in the world, while the Falcons are 195th, according to the FIFA Rankings.

Tajikistan vs Pakistan Prediction

Neither side have anything meaningful to fight for besides pride. Tajikistan are the stronger side on paper, and enter the tie as favorites despite failing to win their last couple of games in normal time.

The Falcons are simply no match for them, and could get rolled over once again.

Prediction: Tajikistan 3-0 Pakistan

Tajikistan vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tajikistan to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No