Tajikistan vs Qatar Prediction and Betting Tips | January 17th 2024

Reigning champions Qatar will host Tajikistan at the Al Bayt Stadium in their second group-stage match of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup on Wednesday.

The reigning champions got their title defense off to a winning start last week. Akram Afif bagged a brace and Almoez Ali scored in the second half as they defeated Lebanon 3-0 at the Lusail Stadium.

In their campaign opener, Tajikistan were held to a goalless draw by China and will look to open their goalscoring account in this match. It was their first-ever match at the main event and they will be delighted with the result.

After a win in their campaign opener, Qatar just need one win from their two remaining games in the group stage to book their place in the knockout stage. Tajikistan, meanwhile, will need to score at least one goal in this match and also defeat Lebanon in their last group-stage match to ensure qualification to the next round.

Tajikistan vs Qatar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths four times across all competitions thus far, with three of them being friendlies. They first met in the 1998 Asian Games and last locked horns in a friendly in 2012.

Qatar have been the dominant side in these meetings with three wins to their name and just one game going Tajikistan's way.

Three of the four meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with the 2019 champions outscoring Tajikistan 10-3 in these meetings.

Tajikistan are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions, recording four wins and keeping three clean sheets.

The reigning champions have four wins in their last five games across all competitions, keeping three clean sheets. They have scored 18 goals in these games while shipping in three goals.

Tajikistan vs Qatar Prediction

The Crowns are making their debut in the AFC Asian Cup this year. They had a strong outing in their campaign opener, keeping a clean sheet, and fell just short of finding the back of the net.

Head coach Petar Šegrt has suffered just three defeats in his 20 official games in charge of Tajikistan. The main objective for his team will be to score their first goal at the Asian Cup. Having scored at least once in nine of their last 10 games in all competitions, they should be able to find the back of the net in this match.

The Maroons are the reigning champions and also the host for the current edition of the competition, so they are strong favorites. They handled the pressure well and registered a comfortable 3-0 win in their campaign opener. The result was reassuring for manager Tintín Márquez, who only joined the team last month.

They have won their last eight games at the Asian Cup, keeping seven clean sheets, and should be able to continue that form here. Considering their better record in this fixture and home advantage, they should be able to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Tajikistan 1-2 Qatar

Tajikistan vs Qatar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Qatar to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Almoez Ali to score or assist any time - Yes