Tajikistan vs Russia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17th 2022

Russia continue their tour of Central Asia with an international friendly match against Tajikistan at the Pamir Stadium in Dushanbe on Thursday.

The Sbornaya were in Kyrgyzstan two months ago, picking up a 2-1 comeback victory in Bishkek, which involved an 89th-minute winner from Daniil Utkin.

Valeri Karpin's side will be in Uzbekistan next week to face the White Wolves.

The hosts of the 2018 FIFA World Cup were on course for a third consecutive appearance in the competition, having reached the playoffs.

However, the invasion of Ukraine led to their suspension by FIFA from all competitions, including the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League and Euro 2024.

Tajikistan, meanwhile, saw their wait for a first appearance at the World Cup continue following a second-round exit.

The Crowns finished a good 11 points behind leaders Japan in Group F but reached the final round of qualifying for the 2023 Asia Cup.

Petar Segrt's team made up for the heartbreak by sealing their place in next year's tournament after winning their group with seven points in three games.

This will be Tajikistan's first appearance in the cup.

Tajikistan vs Russia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first encounter between Russia and Tajikistan.

Tajikistan are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions.

Tajikistan's last friendly game resulted in a 1-0 loss to Syria in June 2022.

Tajikistan have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five games in all competitions.

Russia's only outing so far in 2022 has been a friendly game against Kyrgyzstan which they won 2-1 in Bishkek.

Russia will close out the year with a friendly clash against Uzbekistan on Sunday.

Tajikistan vs Russia Prediction

Tajikistan may seem the favorites on paper given their recent form and Russia's lack of game time this calendar year.

Tajikistan Football @fft_official

Yet, the Sbornaya have plenty of attacking quality in their ranks to see off their hosts, who are ranked 75 places below them.

Prediction: Tajikistan 1-2 Russia

Tajikistan vs Russia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Russia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

