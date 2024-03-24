Tajikistan vs Saudi Arabia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024 

Tajikistan welcome Saudi Arabia to the Republican central stadium for a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday (March 26).

The visitors claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture last week. Salem Al Dawsari's 23rd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The win left The Green atop the summit of Group G, having garnered maximum points from three games. Tajikistan, meanwhile, are second with four points.

Tajikistan vs Saudi Arabia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the second meeting between the two sides. Saudi Arabia have been victorious in both.

Five of Tajikistan's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Saudi Arabia have won seven of their last 10 games, losing one.

Five of Tajikistan's last seven games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Eight of Saudi Arabia's last 10 games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Tajikistan form guide: L-L-W-W-L Saudi Arabia form guide: W-L-D-W-W

Tajikistan vs Saudi Arabia Prediction

Tajikistan (ranked 99th) made history by qualifying for the Asian Cup for the first time and made it all the way to the quarterfinals in January.

The Crown have continued their upward trajectory and held their own in a narrow defeat in the reverse fixture, contrary to pre-game expectations. Gela Shekiladze's largely held their own for most of the game and were the better side for large swathes.

Saudi Arabia (ranked 53rd) had a disappointing Asian Cup campaign. Roberto Mancini's side have turned their focus to the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and have made light work of the group so far.

They have won all three games, scoring seven goals without conceding. A win will guarantee them progression to the next round, and they will be expected to claim maximum points.

Tajikistan's recent games have tended to be close-knit affairs, and that could be the case here. Saudi Arabia's games have also been cagey and their defensive solidity could come to the fore. Expect the visitors to claim all three points with a narrow victory while also keeping a clean sheet.

Prediction: Tajikistan 0-1 Saudi Arabia

Tajikistan vs Saudi Arabia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Saudi Arabia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half