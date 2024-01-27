Tajikistan vs UAE Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28, 2024 

Tajikistan and the UAE compete at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Sunday (January 28) for a place in the quarterfinal of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Despite collecting only four points in three group games, Tajikistan have reached the Round of 16, with Lebanon and China faring worse.

The Persian Lions began their campaign with a goalless draw to China before losing 1-0 to hosts Qatar in their next outing, but a 2-1 win over Lebanon on matchday three paved their way here.

In what's their first appearance in the competition, Tajikistan have reached the knockouts. Now, their campaign faces another tough challenge from the UAE.

The Sons of Zayed also collected only four points in the group stage but finished ahead of Palestine, who had accrued a similar number of points, in second place by virtue of goal difference.

Paulo Bento's side overcame Hong Kong 3-1 in their opening clash before a 1-1 draw with Palestine. In their final group game, Iran beat them 2-1, but the UAE still progressed.

Tajikistan vs UAE Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the third clash between Tajikistan and the UAE.

The UAE beat Tajikistan in their first matchup on November 12, 2020, sealing a 3-2 win at home, before a goalless stalemate in Dushanbe in March 2023.

The UAE have won one of their last four games after winning the previous seven.

The UAE have reached the knockouts of the Asian Cup for the third straight time after going out in the group stage for three consecutive times before that.

The UAE are ranked 64th in the world, while Tajikistan are 106th.

Tajikistan vs UAE Prediction

Tajikistan have reached here on the back of a resolute defence and will sit deep once again to frustrate the UAE, who are armed with some solid options in attack.

This will be close, but expect the Sons of Zayed to eventually win, given their experience and superior quality.

Prediction: Tajikistan 1-2 UAE

Tajikistan vs UAE Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: UAE

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes