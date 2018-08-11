Key Takeaways for Manchester United from their game against Leicester City

Manchester United and Leicester City kicked off the 2018-19 Premier League season at Old Trafford on Friday night. United got off the blocks very quickly and took the lead three minutes into the match through a penalty from an ever-so-confident Paul Pogba. Leicester did very well to try to force an equalizer but were unable to find the end product and were also denied by two superb saves from David De Gea.

United doubled their lead late in the second half through a well-taken effort from Luke Shaw for his first ever senior goal, and held on after a late, late scare, to take all three points.

Here we take a look at key takeaways from a Manchester United perspective:

Matteo Darmian's shaky performance

Matteo Darmian - Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

Darmian has been heavily involved for Manchester United in their pre-season tour, majorly due to the unavailability of Antonio Valencia through injury. He was not too troubled during the pre-season, but, against Leicester, he was stretched far too often. His positioning seemed off and it allowed Leicester to build on their left flank. Demerai Gray and Ben Chilwell ran rings around him all night and he never looked comfortable against them defensively.

It won't be a surprise if he is offloaded before the transfer window shuts for the rest of Europe, with rumoured interest from clubs in Italy. At the same time, United will have to realize that they are lacking in depth in the fullback position with Valencia and Dalot being out injured at the moment.

