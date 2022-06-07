Takumi Minamino could enjoy new lease of life at Anfield as Liverpool prepare to welcome change

History may not recall the part of Takumi Minamino in Liverpool's campaign as a huge one last season.

After all, the Japan international was way down the pecking order for Jurgen Klopp, with as many as five ahead of him in Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

With Divock Origi also vying for a place, Minamino made just one Premier League start, which came at Southampton last month as Klopp made nine changes for a game that was won 2-1 and one he scored in.

You have to trawl back to December 2020 for the most recent top-flight start for Minamino before that game at St Mary's. The 7-0 demolition of Crystal Palace was another one he scored in.

So clearly, the former Red Bull Salzburg man has a lot to do to become a regular in this Liverpool lineup. In all actuality, it is almost certain that he never will. But there should be no appetite to discard him easily this summer.

Paul Senior🥤 @PaulSenior1 Im not sure id accept £25m for Minamino, never mind Mane. Im not sure id accept £25m for Minamino, never mind Mane.

After all, with Origi set for pastures new at AC Milan and Sadio Mane's future the source of intense speculation right now, Klopp could be forced into something of a restructuring of his attacking department this summer.

The issue of Mane, of course, is the most pertinent given his sterling service over the past six years. The Senegal star has scored 120 goals for the Reds and has perhaps been the biggest contributor to a club that has gone from being top-four hopefuls to one that is playing for the biggest prizes in the game and a team many argue as the continent's best right now.

Minamino proved his capabiltities despite limited appearances at Liverpool last term

Liverpool sources are adamant that a replacement will be sourced in the summer should Mane move to Bayern Munich, but Minamino may just see himself as able to profit from the uncertainty at present.

With 10 goals across all competitions last term, the versatile Japan star finished as the top scorer in the two competitions that Liverpool won. There should be no desire to push him before he jumps. If he does at all, of course.

Interest was around in January with Leeds and Monaco both taking a look but he stayed put and Liverpool went on to win the League Cup and FA Cup. The Reds would be looking at a figure between £15-20 million if he is to move on, but right now, there is no desire within the club to hawk the 27-year-old to potential suitors.

At his best, Minamino is a rare breed in the Anfield attacking ranks. A versatile, nimble and quick-witted forward; he has an eye for goal but is also adept at bringing others into the game. Perhaps, if anything, his ability to play a handful of positions has actually counted against him at times.

Where is he best suited? It's a question Klopp himself has seemingly wrestled with at times, meaning he has been forced to play in a range of roles to suit others in cup competitions.

Two-and-a-half years Minamino has been a Liverpool player but fans are still unsure as to where best to utilise his talents. That, essentially, could be the real conundrum around him.

Isn't first choice, sometimes doesn't even make the squad but without his goals this season, then this parade isn't happening Special shout-out to Takumi Minamino by the way. Joins the club in January 2020, then a global pandemic comes and shuts the world down.Isn't first choice, sometimes doesn't even make the squad but without his goals this season, then this parade isn't happening Special shout-out to Takumi Minamino by the way. Joins the club in January 2020, then a global pandemic comes and shuts the world down.Isn't first choice, sometimes doesn't even make the squad but without his goals this season, then this parade isn't happening ❤️ https://t.co/a7RoZajco8

A feature of Minamino's game has been the importance of his goals too. A brace in the third round of the Carabao Cup at Norwich set Liverpool on their way before he broke the deadlock late in the game on an otherwise desperate Deepdale night at Preston in late October.

His stoppage-time Leicester leveller at Anfield just before Christmas was genuinely one of the moments of the season too as he swept home for 3-3 before the Reds won it on penalties. He then scored both goals in a 2-1 win over Norwich in March to keep Klopp's men on course for what would ultimately be their domestic double. His output from last season should not be downplayed.

In a transfer window where so many questions remain unanswered in these admittedly early days of the summer, the prospect of Minamino's future should be one that is left alone. He could even find himself moving up the batting order next season. And if not, he will remain Liverpool's go-to man for the cups.

