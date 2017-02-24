TAL Crystal Ball: Gameweek 11 Division 3

Can BCFC maintain their perfect record? Will Sunday Boys bounce back? Read all the predictions for the final week of Division 3!

Raj Suman of Engineers United in action against Bull Ring AFC

The final week of the season is here and although the title has been won, there are still stories to be written. Bangalore City FC won the title with a game in hand after defeating their title rivals Sunday Boys in Gameweek 10. Sunday Boys haven’t clinched second spot yet and will need a win to do so.

The relegation battle is all but confirmed with Vipers, Phoenix and Kop all getting relegated. GW 11 takes place on February 25 while the awards ceremony will take place on February 26 at FSV Arena.

8:00 AM – Bull Ring AFC v Decathlon FC

The first game of the day has Bull Ring taking on Decathlon. Bull Ring’s rise from the bottom came to a halt after back-to-back defeats in GW 9 and GW 10 and although mathematically they are still in the relegation race, it’s highly unlikely they will get relegated.

Decathlon will want to end the season on a good note after a disastrous 2017 that saw them drop out from the top three spots. Both teams must already be looking forward to next season and we expect an open game with nothing to lose for either.

Players to watch

Abhishek Muralidhar (Bull Ring AFC): The lanky defender will be needed to stop Decathlon’s attack

Vijoy Nair (Decathlon FC): The lethal striker needs to find the goals once again to help Decathlon finish on a good note

Crystal Ball: Bull Ring AFC 2 – 2 Decathlon FC

11:00 AM – Joga Bonito v Amigos FC

The next game has Joga Bonito take on Amigos FC at 11 AM. Joga Bonito have been in a free fall since picking up a win in GW 6, even though their performances haven’t been that bad.

Amigos lost out on a chance to finish in the top three after their loss to Oldmans Park, but for a team that has constantly improved through the season, this game will be an opportunity to end the season on a high note and prepare for the Cup and next season.

Players to watch

Gigen Dev (Joga Bonito): The striker has been missing in action for a while now, but is integral to his team getting goals in this game.

Jithin Joseph (Amigos FC): The midfielder has quietly excelled in his role in midfield all season long and is instrumental to his side’s performances.

Crystal Ball: Joga Bonito 1 – 2 Amigos FC

2:00 PM – Oldmans Park v Bangalore Kop

The third match of GW 11 has in form Oldmans Park taking on Bangalore Kop. Oldmans have been a completely different team in 2017 when compared to 2016 and are now a force to reckon with.

They look set to make a big impact in the cup and will be using their final chance in the season to try out new strategies. Bangalore Kop are without a win yet and it is unlikely they will pick up that win against Oldmans. but with nothing on the line the Kop players might just throw up a surprise.

Players to watch

Ezekiel P (Oldmans Park): The winger has been exceptional in 2017 and will hope to continue his fine form

Praveen Nair (Bangalore Kop): The centre back will be called upon to stop Oldmans from scoring

Crystal Ball: Oldmans Park 2 – 0 Bangalore Kop

6:30 PM – Sunday Boys v Engineers United

Sunday Boys might have lost the title race but with second place still not confirmed they will have to play their best squad when they come up against Engineers United at 6:30 PM.

Engineers have been playing well recently and will see this as a chance to pick up some bragging rights with nothing else on the line for them. Sunday Boys will want to end the season on a high note and erase GW 10’s loss to BCFC.

Players to watch

Shamanth Gowda (Sunday Boys): The speedy winger can de devastating when in form and will be expected to burden the responsibility of getting goals

Raj Suman (Engineers United): The forward hasn’t been on the score sheet for a while and will be hoping to do so in the final game of the season

Crystal Ball: Sunday Boys 3 – 2 Engineers United

7:45 PM – Phoenix FC v Vipers FC

The final game of the day has two relegated teams taking on each other when Phoenix FC comes up against Vipers FC. Both teams have picked up two wins in the season but haven’t really been at their best. A lot of potential in both teams has been wasted but a win here could just put a smile on their faces.

Players to watch

Priyankur Basumatary (Phoenix FC): The centre-back will probably be playing his last game for Phoenix and will want it to be his best

Prajwal Nagaraju (Vipers FC): The left-winger will need to find a new team soon

Crystal Ball: Phoenix FC 3 – 0 Vipers FC

February 26

3:30 PM – Bangalore City FC v Jain University

The headliner of GW 11 features champions-elect Bangalore City FC taking on Jain University on February 26. Jain are currently in third and have secured promotion, but with second still up for grabs, they will want to win this game.

BCFC have been unplayable all season long and even humbled Sunday Boys, but one more challenge awaits in Jain and they will want to end the season undefeated.

Players to watch

Klery Lemene (Bangalore City FC): The silent hero of the BCFC midfield was instrumental in their win over Sunday Boys and is the spine of the team

Vignesh Srinivas (Jain University): The striker hasn’t been around the past few games but his team will need his presence if they are to get a result here

Crystal Ball: Bangalore City FC 3 – 2 Jain University