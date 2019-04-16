×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Talking Points: Watford Vs Arsenal, As Gunners Secured Hard-Fought Win Over 10-Men Hornets

Fambeat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
422   //    16 Apr 2019, 17:58 IST

The Hornets vs The Gunners
The Hornets vs The Gunners

North London giants Arsenal made the trip to Vicarage Road on Monday evening to face off against Watford, in the top flight of English football. The Gunners needed a win to build momentum in the race to finish in the top four of the Premier League, with Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea all closely involved in the race as well.

With that being said, the north London giants started off this away fixture on a really positive note. It was a matter of 75 seconds of madness which saw the home side throw the game away and eventually they just could not recover to get something out of it.

Ben Foster made a comical error when he fooled around with a back-pass in the 10th minute of the game, only for Aubameyang to press hard and get the better of him. The eventual result was a goal for the visitors giving them the advantage in the match.

On the other hand, Troy Deeney was sent off a minute later for a silly challenge on Lucas Torreira, as it seemed that he had elbowed the Uruguayan international. This changed the whole dynamic of the match, with the hosts having to rethink their strategy.

However, a very poor performance by the Londoners helped the home side, as they dominated most of the game, only to end up short and lose it 1-0. Arsenal failed to capitalize on the chances that they got and it ended in a narrow win for them, with the Gabon international’s goal eventually being the winner of the match.

Here are the talking points of the game-

#4 Ben Foster’s Comical Error

Foster failed to clear his lines early and immediately regretted it
Foster failed to clear his lines early and immediately regretted it

The only goal of the game was the result of a comical error made by the Watford keeper, in a situation that he could have totally avoided. Foster overplayed in the “danger-area” and paid the price for it, as Aubameyang did not give him time on the ball and kept running around. It was the attacker’s hard-work paying off against a moment of madness for the English goalie, which eventually cost the hosts. Foster will surely want to forget this blunder of his.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Watford FC Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Troy Deeney Unai Emery Premier League Teams
Fambeat
ANALYST
We tell stories through sports
Watford vs Arsenal Predicted Lineups - Premier League predicted lineups and Watford, Arsenal injury news, suspensions list, and more
RELATED STORY
Watford vs Arsenal: Predicted line-ups, score and match preview
RELATED STORY
EPL 2018-19: Watford vs Arsenal - Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Arsenal v Watford Review- Why Gunners will keep on improving under Emery
RELATED STORY
3 players Unai Emery must start against Watford
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Watford predicted lineups - Premier League predicted lineups and United, Watford injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-1 Watford: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
Watford v Manchester United: Premier League Match Preview, Where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Manchester City vs Watford| Match preview, predicted line ups and more
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Liverpool remain at the top after defeating Watford
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us