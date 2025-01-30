“Talking sh*t like that is not possible” - When Neymar slammed ex-Liverpool star for making Ballon d’Or claim about him

Brazilian star Neymar once slammed former Liverpool full-back Fabio Aurelio following the latter's criticism of the winger's commitment to football. Aurelio claimed that Neymar has not a Ballon d'Or due to 'other things that are more important to him than the game', prompting the ex-Barcelona star to retaliate.

Neymar's 16-year career thus far has been nothing short of illustrious. Overall, he has won 30 titles for club and country, including a Champions League title (2014-15) and a gold medal at his home Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro (2016).

He is Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer with 79 strikes in 128 appearances (59 assists). He has racked up an incredible 360 goals and 220 assists at the club level in 591 games.

Despite having a stellar career, Neymar has been criticized for being prone to injury, which has kept him sidelined for nearly 250 games. Another trait that has come under the scanner is his lack of dedication to football, which many believe is why he hasn't won a Ballon d'Or thus far.

In an exclusive conversation with GOAL, Aurelio said (via AS):

"I always say that I would be very disappointed if I was him. The ambitions he has, and for the quality and talent he has, the fact that he has never won a Ballon d'Or feels wrong. He has all the conditions to do it, but I don't know what has happened. Maybe some things are more important to him than the game, I don't know?"

In response, Neymar posted a picture of the titles he had won with Santos, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain with a laughing emote next to Aurelio's interview.

He also wrote a message that read:

"I'm tired of these ex-players who are there and only open their mouths to talk sh*t. A five minute interview and all he did was talk about other people's lives. If you want to criticize, criticize. But talking sh*t like that is not possible."

While he never won a Ballon d'Or, Neymar finished third in the final rankings two times in his career (2015, and 2017) behind Cristiano Ronaldo (who won on both occasions) and Lionel Messi.

"Welcome, our boy" - Santos president makes Instagram post about Neymar's return to boyhood club

Santos president Marcelo Teixeira made an Instagram post suggesting that star attacker Neymar's return to his boyhood club is almost a done deal.

Al-Hilal recently terminated Neymar's contract after an injury-plagued couple of seasons that saw him make just seven appearances in the Saudi Pro League. Although MLS sides like Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Chicago Fire were initially interested in signing him, it is widely believed that he will return to his homeland on a short-term deal.

On Instagram, Teixeira wrote a message that read (via GOAL):

"It is the time. It is time for you to come back to your people. To our home, to the club in our hearts. Welcome, our boy Ney! A boy of Vila (Belmiro, Santos' stadium). Come back to be happy again with the white and black shirt. The Santos nation awaits you with open arms."

In his first stint at Santos between 2009 and 2013, Neymar made 225 appearances for the club, racking up 136 goals and 64 assists.

