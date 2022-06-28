Talleres Cordoba vs Colon prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

In a thrilling all-Argentine affair, Talleres Cordoba and Colon square off in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores round-of-16 clash at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Wednesday.

The visitors head into the game on a run of three consecutive defeats across all competitions and will be desperate to arrest this slump in form.

Talleres enjoyed a solid run in the group stages, picking up 11 points from a possible 18 to finish second in Group H, five points off first-placed Flamengo.

However, they have since struggled for results, managing just one win from their last five games since opening June with a 2-0 victory over Sarmiento.

Talleres head into Wednesday on a run of two consecutive defeats on home turf, losing out to Newell’s Old Boys and Central Cordoba respectively.

Colon, meanwhile, finished at the top of Group G with 10 points from six games to secure their place in the knockout stages of the continental showpiece.

Like the hosts, they have since suffered a slump in form and head into Wednesday’s game on a three-game losing streak across all competitions.

They have also failed to taste victory in any of their last 11 away games, losing six and claiming five draws since the start of March.

Talleres Cordoba vs Colon Head-To-Head

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with both sides claiming seven wins from their last 18 encounters. The spoils have been shared on three different occasions in that time. Colon have won each of their last two games against Talleres.

Talleres Cordoba Form Guide: L-L-D-W-L

Colon Form Guide: D-W-L-LL

Talleres Cordoba vs Colon Team News

Talleres Cordoba

The hosts head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Colon

Augusto Schott, Andrew Teuten and Cristian Vega are all recuperating from injuries and are out of contention for Colon.

Injured: Augusto Schott, Andrew Teuten, Cristian Vega

Suspended: Rafael Delgado

Talleres Cordoba vs Colon Predicted XI

Talleres Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Guido Herrera; Gastón Benavídez, Matías Catalán, Ramiro González, Enzo Díaz; Fernando Juárez, Rodrigo Villagra; Rodrigo Garro, Matías Esquivel, Héctor Fértoli; Federico Girotti

Colon Predicted XI (3-4-3): Leonardo Burián; Facundo Garcés, Paolo Goltz, Juan Sánchez Miño; Eric Meza, Rodrigo Aliendro, Federico Lértora, Andrew Teuten; Facundo Farías, Cristian Bernardi, Lucas Beltrán

Talleres Cordoba vs Colon Prediction

Talleres and Colon are familiar foes and this makes for a thrilling encounter. Both sides will be searching for a pick-me-up, having both struggled to grind out victories in recent weeks. We predict the spoils will be shared, leaving it all to play for in the second leg.

Prediction: Talleres Cordoba 1-1 Colon

