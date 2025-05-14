Talleres vs Alianza Lima Prediction and Betting Tips | May 15th 2025

Talleres Cordoba and Alianza Lima will battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores group stage fixture on Thursday (May 15th). The game will be played at Estadio Alberto Mario Kempes.

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the goalless draw they played out with Libertad Asuncion at the same venue in the Libertadores last weekend.

Lima, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Grau in the Peruvian Liga 1 last weekend. They went behind to Neri Bandiera's 18th-minute strike and were reduced to 10 men when Renzo Garces was sent off for two bookable offenses in the 58th minute. However, the visitors rallied despite their numerical disadvantage, equalizing through Hernan Barcos in the 85th minute.

El Equipo del Pueblo shift their attention to the continent, where their last game saw them fall to a 2-0 defeat at home to Sao Paulo.

The loss left them in third spot in Group D, having garnered four points from four games. Talleres are bottom of the standings on one point.

Talleres vs Alianza Lima Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Alianza Lima claimed a 3-2 home win in the reverse fixture in April 2025.

Talleres' last four games across competitions to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Six of Lima's last eight away games have produced three goals or more.

Talleres are winless in their last seven competitive games (five losses).

Five of Lima's last six games have produced under 2.5 goals.

Five of Lima's last six games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Talleres vs Alianza Lima Prediction

Talleres have been the group's strugglers and are yet to win a game after four attempts. A fifth would see them eliminated from the tournament and this is an outcome that caretaker manager Mariano Levisman would be eager to avoid. However, fans could be forgiven for having little optimism, having not seen their side win a game in over five weeks.

Lima, for their part, still have an outside shot at qualifying for the knockout rounds. They are three points behind second-placed Libertad Asuncion with two games to go.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Talleres 1-0 Alianza Lima

Talleres vs Alianza Lima Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Talleres to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

