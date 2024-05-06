Talleres vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7th 2024 

Talleres Cordoba and Barcelona SC will battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores fixture on Tuesday. The hosts will be looking to build on their 2-0 away win over Cobresal a fortnight ago.

Kevin Mantilla and Ramon Sosa scored first-half goals to help the Argentines leave Chile with all three points.

Barcelona, meanwhile, claimed a 3-1 away win over Delfin in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro. Lopez Joao, Janner Corozo and Francisco Fydriszewski all scored to help the visitors claim the win in a game that saw both sides end with 10 men.

The Bullfighters will turn their attention to the continent, where their last game came in a 2-0 defeat at home to Sao Paulo in the Libertadores.

The loss left them in third spot in Group B with two points to show for their efforts in three games. Talleres lead the way at the summit on seven points.

Talleres vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in April 2024.

Talleres are unbeaten in their last 12 games across competitions (six wins).

Four of Barcelona's last five competitive games have produced less than three goals.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last six away games (three wins).

Four of Talleres' last five games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

There has been exactly two goals scored in the first half of Talleres' last four competitive games.

Talleres vs Barcelona Prediction

Talleres are on the cusp of qualification to the Libertadors knockout rounds as they currently hold a five-point advantage over their third-placed opponents. A win for Walter Ribonetto's side would leave them with one leg in the round of 16. They will be full of confidence, having not lost a game in almost three months.

Barcelona, for their part, have won four of their last six games across competitions, although they are yet to win a game in the Libertadores this season. A loss for the Ecuadorians would leave them with a mountain to climb if they aim to qualify for the knockout rounds.

We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Talleres 3-1 Barcelona

Talleres vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Talleres to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Talleres to score over 1.5 goals