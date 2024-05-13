Talleres vs Cobresal prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2024

Talleres Cordoba welcome Cobresal to Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes for a Copa Libertadores clash on Tuesday. The hosts will be looking to build on a 3-1 away win over Independiente in their opening game of the Argentine Liga Profesional over the weekend.

They went ahead in the eighth minute through Fedrico Girotti but the game was level two minutes later when Matias Catalan scored an own goal. Late second-half goals from Marcos Portillo and Ramon Sosa helped the visitors claim three points against Carlos Tevez's side.

Cobresal, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a six-goal thriller away to Everton in the Chilean Primera Division. They twice took the lead through Sergio Carrasco and Guillermo Pacheco but Braian Martinez and Matoas Campos scored to make sure the game was level at the break.

Everton took the lead for the first time in the 81st minute through Emiliano Aviles while Gaston Lazzno scored a late equalizer from the spot in the ninth minute of injury time.

Los Mineros will turn their focus back to the continent, where their last game came in a 3-1 defeat at home to Sao Paulo. Tallres saw off Barcelona SC with a 3-1 home win.

The victory left them at the summit of Group B, having garnered 10 points from four games. Cobresal are fourth on one point.

Talleres vs Cobresal Head-to-Head

Talleres claimed a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture in April 2024.

Talleres form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D

Cobresal form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-L

Talleres vs Cobresal Team News

Talleres

Matias Gomez is unavailable due to injury.

Injury: Matis Gomez

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Cobresal

There are no suspension or injury concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Talleres vs Cobresal Predicted XI

Talleres Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guido Herrera (GK); Miguel Navarro, Lucas Suarez, Matias Catalan, Gaston Benavidez; Marcos Portillo, Ulises Ortegoza, Ruben Botta; Ramon Sosa, Federico Girotti, Ramiro Rodriguez

Cobresal Predicted XI (5-3-2): Leandro Requena (GK); Rodrigo Samdoval, Cristian Toro, Diego Cespedes, Franco Bechthodlt, Jens Buss; Christopher Mesias, Leandro Navarro, Leonardo Valencia; Coelho Diaz, Franco Garcia

Talleres vs Cobresal Prediction

Talleres have already booked their spot in the knockout round of the Libertadores, having made a four-game unbeaten start to their group stage campaign. However, La T will be looking to guarantee top spot in the group and a win here would take them one step closer to this goal.

Cobresal, for their part, have been eliminated following a winless four-game start to the campaign (three losses).

Talleres are heavy favorites and we are backing the hosts to claim maximum points with a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Talleres 3-0 Cobresal