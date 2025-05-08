Talleres vs Libertad Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8th 2025

The action continues in Group D of the Copa Libertadores as Talleres and Libertad go head-to-head on Thursday. Ivan Franco and Adrian Alcaraz were on target to hand the Paraguayan side a 2-0 victory in April’s reverse fixture and they will look to complete the double over Pablo Guinazu's men at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes.
Talleres were left empty handed yet again as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Instituto De Córdoba in their Argentine Liga Profesional clash last Saturday.
This was in keeping with their struggles in the Copa Libertadores, where Guinazu's side have lost each of their opening three matches while conceding six goals and scoring twice so far.
Talleres head into Thursday’s clash without a win in their last six matches across all competitions, losing five and claiming one draw since April’s 2-0 victory over Gimnasia.
Libertad, on the other hand, continue to struggle for results in the Paraguayan top flight as they were held to a goalless draw by Tembetary last time out.
While Sergio Aquino’s men have failed to win their most recent four Division de Honor matches, they remain top of the league table, having picked up 36 points from their 17 games.
Libertad return to action in the Copa Libertadores, where they have picked up two wins and lost one of their three games so far to collect six points and sit second in Group D, four points off first-placed São Paulo.
Talleres vs Libertad Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the second-ever encounter between Talleres and Libertad, with the Paraguayan outfit securing a 2-0 victory in April’s reverse fixture.
- Talleres have failed to win 12 of their most recent 13 matches across all competitions, losing seven and claiming five draws since March 11.
- Libertad are on a run of 10 consecutive away games without defeat, picking up six wins and four draws since November.
- Talleres have won just one of their last 11 home matches in all competitions while losing eight and claiming two draws since mid-December.
Talleres vs Libertad Prediction
Libertad will be licking their lips as they take on an out-of-sorts Talleres side who have stumbled into the Copa Libertadores campaign. However, home advantage gives Talleres an extra edge here and we predict it will be a close encounter with Libertad just edging it
Prediction: Talleres 0-1 Libertad
Talleres vs Libertad Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Libertad to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in nine of Libertad’s last 10 matches)
Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in seven of the visitors’ last nine outings)