Talleres vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2025

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Mar 31, 2025 17:13 GMT
Sao Paulo v Sport Recife - Brasileirao 2025 - Source: Getty
Sao Paulo v Sport Recife - Brasileirao 2025 - Source: Getty

Talleres host Sao Paulo at the Mario Alberto Kempes on Wednesday in the opening round of the Copa Libertadores.

Ad

The hosts drew 1-1 with Belgrano in their last match, heading into the break a goal up, thanks to a long-range strike from Rick before conceding from the spot midway through the second half.

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, kicked off their Brasileirao Serie A campaign with a goalless draw with newly promoted Sport Recife at the weekend. They opened their Copa Libertadores group-stage campaign last season at the Mario Alberto Kempes, losing 2-1 to the Argentine outfit .

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Talleres vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been six meetings between Talleres and Sao Paulo, who trail 2-1.
  • The two teams last faced off in last season's Copa Libertadores, with Sao Paulo winning the group-stage clash 2-0.
  • Sao Paulo are three-time winners of the continental showpiece and have finished runners-up thrice.
  • La T have never won the Libertadores, with their best ever finish coming in 2022 when they reached the quarter-finals.
  • Talleres have scored six goals in the Liga Profesional. Only San Martin (4) and Velez Sarsfield (3) have managed fewer.
Ad

Talleres vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Talleres are on a run of back-to-back draws and without a win in five matches. They have lost five of their last seven home games.

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive winless outings and have won two of their last nine matches. They have struggled on the road off late and could lose this one.

Prediction: Talleres 1-0 Sao Paulo

Ad

Talleres vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Talleres

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of Talleres' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in two of Sao Paulo's last six matches.)

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी