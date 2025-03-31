Talleres vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2025

Talleres host Sao Paulo at the Mario Alberto Kempes on Wednesday in the opening round of the Copa Libertadores.

The hosts drew 1-1 with Belgrano in their last match, heading into the break a goal up, thanks to a long-range strike from Rick before conceding from the spot midway through the second half.

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, kicked off their Brasileirao Serie A campaign with a goalless draw with newly promoted Sport Recife at the weekend. They opened their Copa Libertadores group-stage campaign last season at the Mario Alberto Kempes, losing 2-1 to the Argentine outfit .

Talleres vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six meetings between Talleres and Sao Paulo, who trail 2-1.

The two teams last faced off in last season's Copa Libertadores, with Sao Paulo winning the group-stage clash 2-0.

Sao Paulo are three-time winners of the continental showpiece and have finished runners-up thrice.

La T have never won the Libertadores, with their best ever finish coming in 2022 when they reached the quarter-finals.

Talleres have scored six goals in the Liga Profesional. Only San Martin (4) and Velez Sarsfield (3) have managed fewer.

Talleres vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Talleres are on a run of back-to-back draws and without a win in five matches. They have lost five of their last seven home games.

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive winless outings and have won two of their last nine matches. They have struggled on the road off late and could lose this one.

Prediction: Talleres 1-0 Sao Paulo

Talleres vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Talleres

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of Talleres' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in two of Sao Paulo's last six matches.)

