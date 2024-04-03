Talleres vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | April 4th 2024 

Talleres Cordoba welcome Sao Paulo to Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes for a Copa Libertadores group stage fixture on Thursday.

The hosts are coming off a narrow 1-0 victory over Velez Sarsfield in the Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional at the same venue over the weekend. Emanuel Mammana's 13th-minute own goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, fell to defeat at home to Novorizontino in the Brazilian Paulista quarterfinal. First-half goals from Romulo and Ferreirinha ensured that the spoils were shared prompting a penalty shootout. The visitors eventually progressed with a 5-4 victory in the shootout.

O Clube da Fé will turn their focus to the continent and have been drawn alongside Talleres Cordoba, Cobresal and Barcelona SC in Group B of the Copa Libertadores.

Talleres vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides.

They were drawn in the 2019 Copa America qualifiers. Talleres progressed with a 2-0 aggregate victory.

Talleres have won five of their last six home games.

Five of Sao Paulo's last six games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Talleres' last five games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Talleres are currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak across competitions (four wins).

Talleres vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Talleres' seven-game unbeaten streak will give them confidence as they kick-start their Copa Libertadores campaign. The Albiazul have been imperious at home and their strong form in front of their fans could be crucial if they are to progress from the group stage.

Sao Paulo, for their part, suffered a shock defeat in the Paulista. They will be looking to shake that off as they begin their quest for a fourth Libertadores crown and first since 2005. The Morumbi outfit's games in recent weeks have been entertaining and tend to see both sides getting on the scoresheet.

Talleres' best performance in the Copa Libertadores came in 2021 when they made it all the way to the quarterfinal. Chances of repeating this feat appear slim but a good start to the group stage could be essential. We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Talleres 1-1 Sao Paulo

Talleres vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals