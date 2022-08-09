Talleres vs Velez Sarsfield prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022–23

In an all-Argentine affair, Talleres and Velez Sarsfield go head-to-head in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores quarter-final matchup on Wednesday.

Pedro Caixinha’s side will be looking to overturn their one-goal deficit after suffering a 3-2 defeat in last week’s reverse leg.

Vélez Sarsfield @Velez







🏻‍ velezsarsfield.com.ar/entrenamiento/… DETALLE FINO #Vélez completó un ensayo en la Villa Olímpica para empezar a definir el equipo rumbo a Córdoba.🏻‍ DETALLE FINO⚽ #Vélez completó un ensayo en la Villa Olímpica para empezar a definir el equipo rumbo a Córdoba.👨🏻‍💻 velezsarsfield.com.ar/entrenamiento/… https://t.co/EdVNq9Rc96

Talleres returned to winning ways in the Argentine Primera Division as they saw off Argentinos Juniors 2-0 last Saturday.

Prior to that, they snapped their seven-game winless run in the league courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Banfield on July 21 before playing out a 1-1 draw with San Lorenzo four days later.

Talleres have now turned their attention to the Copa Libertadores, where they suffered a 3-2 loss against Velez Sarsfield in their quarter-finals first-leg clash.

Vélez Sarsfield @Velez ¡CAMPEONES! La Selección



La Fábrica dijo presente con Mateo Seoane (ingresó en el ST) y Lautaro López quién fue titular.



¡Felicitaciones! ¡CAMPEONES! La Selección @Argentina Sub 20 se consagró en el #TorneoCOTIFLaAlcudia tras vencer 4-0 a Uruguay, tras la Final del certamen disputado en Valencia.La Fábrica dijo presente con Mateo Seoane (ingresó en el ST) y Lautaro López quién fue titular.¡Felicitaciones! 🇦🇷 ¡CAMPEONES! La Selección @Argentina Sub 20 se consagró en el #TorneoCOTIFLaAlcudia tras vencer 4-0 a Uruguay, tras la Final del certamen disputado en Valencia.🏭 La Fábrica dijo presente con Mateo Seoane (ingresó en el ST) y Lautaro López quién fue titular.¡Felicitaciones! https://t.co/NNQt25btMp

On the other hand, last week’s victory over Talleres saw Velez’s seven-game winless run across all competitions come to an end.

However, they were sent crashing down to earth in the Primera Division last time out when they were beaten 2-1 by Union.

Velez Sarsfield head into Wednesday winless in their last eight away games across all competitions, picking up five draws and losing three in that time.

Talleres vs Velez Sarsfield Head-To-Head

With six wins from the last 17 meetings between the sides, Velez Sarsfield boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture. Talleres have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six different occasions.

Talleres Form Guide: W-L-D-W-L

Velez Sarfield Form Guide: L-W-D-D-D

Talleres vs Velez Sarsfield Team News

Talleres

Talleres head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns, giving manager Caixinha the luxury of a full strength squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Vélez Sarsfield @Velez



Tras el regreso desde Santa Fe de madrugada,



🏻 Recuperación y táctico para este domingo.



🏻‍ velez.com.ar/entrenamiento/… LA MIRA PUESTA EN CÓRDOBATras el regreso desde Santa Fe de madrugada, #Vélez completó un ensayo en la Villa Olímpica para preparar el juego del miércoles por CONMEBOL Libertadores ante Talleres.🏻 Recuperación y táctico para este domingo.🏻‍ LA MIRA PUESTA EN CÓRDOBA⚽️ Tras el regreso desde Santa Fe de madrugada, #Vélez completó un ensayo en la Villa Olímpica para preparar el juego del miércoles por CONMEBOL Libertadores ante Talleres. 💪🏻 Recuperación y táctico para este domingo.👩🏻‍💻 velez.com.ar/entrenamiento/… https://t.co/9vt76JT16W

Velez Sarsfield

Nazareno Bazán Vera and Lautaro Gianetti are both recuperating from injuries and will sit out Wednesday’s game.

Injured: Nazareno Bazán Vera, Lautaro Gianetti

Suspended: None

Talleres vs Velez Sarsfield Predicted XI

Talleres Predicted XI (4-4-2): Guido Herrera; Gastón Benavídez, Matías Catalán, Lucas Suárez, Enzo Díaz; Diego Valoyes, Diego Ortegoza, Rodrigo Villagra, Matías Godoy; Alan Franco, Federico Girotti

Velez Sarsfield Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lucas Hoyos; Leonardo Jara, Matías de los Santos, Tomás Guidara, Francisco Ortega; Maximo Perrone, Nicolás Garayalde; Luca Orellano, Walter Bou, Lucas Janson; Lucas Pratto

Talleres vs Velez Sarsfield Prediction

Wednesday’s game sees two sides familiar with each other go head-to-head, and this makes for an exciting watch. Following their resilient display away from home in the first leg, we are backing Talleres to come away with the win on their home turf and progress to the next round on aggregate.

Prediction: Talleres 3-1 Velez Sarsfield

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P