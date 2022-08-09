Talleres vs Velez Sarsfield prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022–23

In an all-Argentine affair, Talleres and Velez Sarsfield go head-to-head in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores quarter-final matchup on Wednesday.
Pedro Caixinha’s side will be looking to overturn their one-goal deficit after suffering a 3-2 defeat in last week’s reverse leg.
Talleres returned to winning ways in the Argentine Primera Division as they saw off Argentinos Juniors 2-0 last Saturday.
Prior to that, they snapped their seven-game winless run in the league courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Banfield on July 21 before playing out a 1-1 draw with San Lorenzo four days later.
Talleres have now turned their attention to the Copa Libertadores, where they suffered a 3-2 loss against Velez Sarsfield in their quarter-finals first-leg clash.
On the other hand, last week’s victory over Talleres saw Velez’s seven-game winless run across all competitions come to an end.
However, they were sent crashing down to earth in the Primera Division last time out when they were beaten 2-1 by Union.
Velez Sarsfield head into Wednesday winless in their last eight away games across all competitions, picking up five draws and losing three in that time.
Talleres vs Velez Sarsfield Head-To-Head
With six wins from the last 17 meetings between the sides, Velez Sarsfield boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture. Talleres have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six different occasions.
Talleres Form Guide: W-L-D-W-L
Velez Sarfield Form Guide: L-W-D-D-D
Talleres vs Velez Sarsfield Team News
Talleres
Talleres head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns, giving manager Caixinha the luxury of a full strength squad at his disposal.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Velez Sarsfield
Nazareno Bazán Vera and Lautaro Gianetti are both recuperating from injuries and will sit out Wednesday’s game.
Injured: Nazareno Bazán Vera, Lautaro Gianetti
Suspended: None
Talleres vs Velez Sarsfield Predicted XI
Talleres Predicted XI (4-4-2): Guido Herrera; Gastón Benavídez, Matías Catalán, Lucas Suárez, Enzo Díaz; Diego Valoyes, Diego Ortegoza, Rodrigo Villagra, Matías Godoy; Alan Franco, Federico Girotti
Velez Sarsfield Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lucas Hoyos; Leonardo Jara, Matías de los Santos, Tomás Guidara, Francisco Ortega; Maximo Perrone, Nicolás Garayalde; Luca Orellano, Walter Bou, Lucas Janson; Lucas Pratto
Talleres vs Velez Sarsfield Prediction
Wednesday’s game sees two sides familiar with each other go head-to-head, and this makes for an exciting watch. Following their resilient display away from home in the first leg, we are backing Talleres to come away with the win on their home turf and progress to the next round on aggregate.
Prediction: Talleres 3-1 Velez Sarsfield