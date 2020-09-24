Tambov vs Spartak Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

Spartak Moscow continue their title challenge at the Spartak stadium in Tambov, taking on the league minnows in gameweek 9 of the 2020-21 Russian Premier League season.

Tambov are struggling in the relegation playoff spots, while Spartak are second to Zenit St-Petersburg on goal difference alone.

Tambov come into the fixture with a relative uptick in form, despite losing 1-0 to Lokomotiv Moscow in their most recent game. A 2-0 win over relegation rivals Ufa was followed by a 2-1 win over third-tier Mashuk KMV in the Russian Cup.

As for Spartak, they bounced back from their 3-1 defeat away to CSKA in the Moscow derby by thrashing Rodina 5-1 in the Russian Cup.

Far more impressive, however, was their 2-0 win away to Rubin Kazan on 20 September. After goals from Jordan Larsson and an own goal put them 2-0 ahead, a red card for Pavel Maslov meant that they faced a barrage of shots from Rubin Kazan in the final 30 minutes, with goalkeeper Aleksandar Maksimenko turning in a man-of-the-match performance.

Tambov vs Spartak Moscow Head-to-Head

Since last year was Tambov’s first in the Russian Premier Liga, the two teams have met each other only twice. Incredibly, Tambov did the double over their much-vaunted rivals, defeating them 2-0 at home before staging an incredible comeback to win 3-2 away at the Discovery Arena in Moscow.

FC Tambov form guide: L-D-W-W-L

Spartak Moscow form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Tambov vs Spartak Moscow Team News

Sergey Pervushin has a full squad to choose from, with no news of any injuries ahead of the game. The Tambov manager is likely to continue with his settled starting XI, using the 3-4-3 formation with Kirill Panchenko leading the line.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Domenico Tedesco does not have too many walking wounded to deal with, with Maksim Glushenkov expected to be out until November. Aleksandr Tashaev is a doubt for this game, while Pavel Maslov serves his one-game ban after a red card against Rubin Kazan.

With a crucial game against Zenit coming up next, Tedesco may be tempted to rotate, although there is a week’s worth of recovery time ahead of that early-season title decider.

Injuries: Maksim Glushenkov

Doubtful: Aleksandr Tashaev

Suspensions: Pavel Maslov

Tambov vs Spartak Moscow Predicted Lineups

FC Tambov Predicted XI (3-4-3): Sergei Ryzhikov (GK); Evgeni Shlyakov, Aleksey Gritsaenko, Adessoye Oyevole; Aleksei Rubin, Guram Tetrashvili, Valeriu Ciuperca, Oleksandr Kapliyenko; Pavel Karasyov, Kirill Panchenko, Vladimir Obukhov

Spartak Moscow Predicted XI (3-4-3): Aleksandr Maksimenko (GK); Ilya Kutepov, Samuel Gigot, Georgiy Dzhikiya; Roman Zobnin, Nail Umyarov, Alex Kral, Ayrton Lucas; Jordan Larsson, Ezequiel Ponce, Zelimkhan Bakaev

Tambov vs Spartak Moscow Prediction

Spartak are obvious favourites going into this one, but like last season proved, Tambov have the capability to spring a surprise.

Spartak coach Tedesco will be determined to not lose further ground to Zenit in the title race and is likely to name a strong side to keep the momentum going. Jordan Larsson is in great goal-scoring form and could be set to trouble the Tambov defence.

Prediction: Tambov 1-3 Spartak Moscow