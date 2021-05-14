Tambov vs Zenit prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21 

Two sides on opposite ends of the spectrum in the Russian Premier League will do battle on Sunday as FC Tambov host Zenit Saint Petersburg at the Mordovia Arena.

The home side continued their losing streak with another 3-1 loss away to FC Akhmat. Vladimir Ilyin, Artem Polyarus and Evgeni Kharin all got on the scoresheet to help the hosts pick up all three points.

Zenit were held to a goalless draw away to FC Ufa in a game that saw Sardar Azmoun miss a penalty on the stroke of halftime.

This is the most inconsequential game on the final day of the Russian Premier League campaign. The hosts have already confirmed their spot at the bottom of the table, while Zenit St. Petersburg were crowned league champions for the eighth time a fortnight ago.

Tambov vs Zenit Head-to-Head

Zenit have a 100% record in four games played against Tambov, having won all matches against the Wolves.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2020, on matchday four of the current campaign. An emphatic performance from the defending champions saw them register a 4-1 rout on home turf.

Zenit have been the form team in the league and are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run. By contrast, Tambov have been the whooping boys of the league and are winless since October last year, while they have also lost their last 12 league games consecutively.

Tambov form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Zenit form guide: D-W-W-D-W

Tambov vs Zenit Team News

Tambov

The hosts do not have any injury concerns. However, midfielder Vladimir Kabakhidze is suspended for accumulating yellow cards.

Injury: None

Suspension: Vladimir Kabakhidze

Zenit

Three players are unavailable for the trip to Tambov due to injuries. Andrey Mostovoy (knock), Wendel (knock) and Dejan Lovren (muscle injury) are all unavailable for selection.

Furthermore, forward Sebastian Driussi pulled out of the squad for personal reasons but there are no suspension concerns for Zenit.

Injuries: Andrey Mostovoy, Dejan Lovren, Wendel

Suspension: none

Unavailable: Sebastian Driussi

Tambov vs Zenit Predicted XI

Tambov Predicted XI (3-5-2): Rodion Syamuk (GK); Denis Kaykov, Alexander Denisov, Ilya Martynov; Azer Aliev, Yuri Bavin, Nikita Drozdov, Catalin Carp, Farkhod Vasiev; Kirill Klimov, Artem Arhipov,

Zenit Predicted XI (3-4-3): Mikhaeil Kerzhakov (GK); Douglas Santos, Dmitri Chistyakov, Vyacheseslav Karaevaev; Danil Krugovoy, Wilmar Barrios, Magomed Odzoev, Aleksei Sutormin; Malcom, Sardar Azmoun, Aleksandr Yerokhin

Tambov vs Zenit Prediction

Tambov have been dire throughout the season and their players seem to just be completing the motions at this stage.

Barring a huge upset, there will only be one winner in this tie. We are predicting a comfortable victory for the visitors.

Prediction: Tambov 0-4 Zenit