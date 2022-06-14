Tampines Rovers vs Geylang International prediction, preview, team news and more | Singapore Premier League 2022

The Singaporean Premier League returns to action this weekend as Tampines Rovers take on Geylang International on Saturday.

Tampines Rovers will look to bounce back after suffering back-to-back defeats to Tanjong and leaders Lion City Sailors. They currently sit fourth in the table, 10 points off the summit.

The visitors are reeling further down the table and have only managed a solitary win in their opening 10 games. Courtesy of that win, they sit one place off the bottom.

Tampines Rovers vs Geylang International Head-to-Head

The two teams have squared off against each other on 15 occasions, with the hosts losing just two of their fixtures. Tampines have won more than 60% of their encounters against Geylang, with the remaining fixtures ending with spoils being shared.

Tampines Rovers form guide: L-L-W-W-D

Geylang International form guide: L-D-L-L-L

Tampines Rovers vs Geylang International Team News

Tampines Rovers

Irfan Najeeb has recovered from his injury and will be available for this fixture. Ong Yu En is currently recuperating from an illness and will not be available for selection.

Injured: None

Unavailable: Ong Yu En

Suspended: None

Geylang International

The visitors have no injury issues or suspensions ahead of this fixture.

Injured: None

Unavailable: None

Suspended: None

Tampines Rovers vs Geylang International Predicted XI

Tampines Rovers Predicted XI (4-5-1): Syazwan Buhari; Ryann Sanizal, Irwan Shah, Shuya Yamashita, Christopher Van Huizen; Taufik Suparno, Mehmedovic Zehrudin, Kyoga Nakamura, Amirul Haikal, Yasir Hanapi; Boris Kopitovic

Geylang International Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zulfiruuz Rudy; Shodai Nishikawa, Sime Zuzul, Vincent Bezecourt, Emmeric Ong; Blake Ricciuto, Faritz Hameed, Aqhari Abdullah; Fareez Farhan, Reo Nishiguchi, Raihan Rahman

Tampines Rovers vs Geylang International Prediction

This game will be a tough fixture for the visitors to negotiate. They are winless in their last eight domestic encounters and have picked up only a solitary point from their last six matches.

Despite the hosts' topsy-turvy form this season, they come into this game with great confidence, especially given their historical record in this tie. They will also have to cut the gap at the top, especially after their recent defeats in the league.

This game presents a glorious opportunity for Tampines to get some momentum into their season and be in contention for the title once again.

Prediction: Tampines Rovers 3-1 Geylang International

