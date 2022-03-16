Tampines Rovers vs Hougang United prediction, preview, team news and more | Singaporean Premier League 2022 

Tampines Rovers will welcome Hougang United to the Tampines Stadium in the Singapore Premier League on Friday.

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Lion City Sailors on Sunday, thanks to Kim Shin-Wook's 54th-minute penalty. Meanwhile, Hougang United scored three times in the final 16 minutes to claim a 3-2 home win over Geyland. Andre Moritz scored a brace for the hosts.

The win helped the Cheetahs climb to fourth spot in the table, having garnered four points from three games. Tampines are in eighth spot with one point from two matches.

Tampines Rovers vs Hougang United Head-to-Head

Tampines Rovers have 28 wins from their last 42 matches against Hougang United. Friday's visitors have seven wins to their name, while seven previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2021 when Tomoyuki Doi's first-half hat-trick guided Hougang to a 7-3 home win.

Tampines Rovers are yet to register their first win of the new campaign, while Hougang have won one and drawn one of their three league games so far.

Tampines Rovers form guide (all competitions): L-D.

Hougang United form guide (all competitions): W-D-L.

Tampines Rovers vs Hougang United Team News

Tampines Rovers

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Hougang United

Idraki Adnan and Afiq Noor are unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Idraki Adnan, Afiq Noor.

Doubtful: Kristijan Krajcek, Pedro Bortoluzo.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: Farhan Zulkifli (COVID-19),

Tampines Rovers vs Hougang United Predicted XI

Tampines Rovers (4-5-1): Syazwan Buhari (GK); Ryann Sanizal, Irwan Shah, Shuya Yamashita, Christopher Van Huizen; Taufik Suparno, Mehmedovic Zehrudin, Kyoga Nakamura, Ong Yu En, Yasir Hanapi; Boris Kopitovic.

Hougang United (4-3-3): Ridhuan Barudin (GK); Lionel Wei, Kaishu Yamazaki, Amir Zelani, Muhammad Harman; Andre Moritz, Muhammad Nazari, Muhammad Arifin; Shawal Anuar, Amy Recha, Sahil Suhaimi.

Tampines Rovers vs Hougang United Prediction

Tampines Rovers are the favourites to secure the win, especially as they also have home advantage.

The two teams are attack-minded and are likely to find the back of the net, but the Tampines are expected to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Tampines Rovers 3-1 Hougang United.

