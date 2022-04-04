Tampines Rovers vs Tanjong Pagar prediction, preview, team news and more | Singaporean Premier League 2022

Tampines Rovers will host Tanjong Pagar at the Tampines Stadium in the Singaporean Premier League on Wednesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 3-2 away victory over Geylang on Saturday. Boris Kopitovic scored a brace to inspire his team to a comeback victory, while their hosts were reduced to 10 men.

Tanjong Pagar also claimed all three points in a five-goal thriller away from home. Three different men got on the scoresheet to help their side twice come from behind before taking the lead in the 67th minute.

The victories left the two sides in fourth and first place respectively. Wednesday's visitors currently lead the way, having garnered 11 points from five matches, while Tampines have seven points to show for their efforts in four matches.

Tampines Rovers vs Tanjong Pagar Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 36 occasions in the past and Tampines Rovers have been vastly superior with 19 wins to their name.

The Jaguars were victorious on eight occasions, while nine previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2021 when they could not be separated in a 2-2 draw that saw all four goals come in the first half.

Tampines Rovers form guide: W-W-L-D

Tanjong Pagar form guide: W-D-W-D-W

Tampines Rovers vs Tanjong Pagar Team News

Tampines Rovers

Irfan Najeeb has been ruled out with an injury, while Ong Yu En is unavailable due to an illness.

Injury: Irfan Najeeb

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Ong Yu En

Tanjong Pagar

Shakir Hamzah, Shahrin Saberin and Khairul Nizam are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Shakir Hamzah, Shahrin Saberin, Khairul Nizam

Suspension: None

Tampines Rovers vs Tanjong Pagar Predicted XI

Tampines Rovers (4-5-1): Syazwan Buhari (GK); Ryann Sanizal, Irwan Shah, Shuya Yamashita, Christopher Van Huizen; Taufik Suparno, Mehmedovic Zehrudin, Kyoga Nakamura, Amirul Haikal, Yasir Hanapi; Boris Kopitovic

Tanjong Pagar (4-3-3): Zharfan Rohaizad (GK); Shodai Nishikawa, Fathullah Rahmat, Mirko Sugic, Emmeric Ong; Blake Ricciuto, Faritz Hameed, Aqhari Abdullah; Khairul Amri, Reo Nishiguchi, Raihan Rahman

Tampines Rovers vs Tanjong Pagar Prediction

Tanjong Pagar's bright start to the campaign means they will fancy their chances of getting something against Tampines Rovers.

However, the Stags have home advantage in their favor and are also favorites to emerge triumphant. Both sides are attack-minded and are likely to get on the scoresheet but we are backing the hosts to emerge triumphant in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Tampines Rovers 3-2 Tanjong Pagar

Edited by Peter P