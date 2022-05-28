Tanjong Pagar vs Tampines Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | Singapore Premier League 2022

The Singapore Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Tampines Rovers take on Tanjong Pagar on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Tanjong Pagar are in third place in the Singapore Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far. The hosts edged Balestier Khalsa to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Tampines Rovers are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have also been plagued by inconsistency this year. The Rovers suffered a 4-0 defeat against Lion City Sailors last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Tanjong Pagar vs Tampines Rovers Head-to-Head

Tampines Rovers have an excellent record against Tanjong Pagar and have won 19 of the 38 matches played between the two teams. Tanjong Pagar have managed eight victories against Tanjong Pagar and will need to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 3-3 draw. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Tanjong Pagar form guide in the Singapore Premier League: W-D-L-L-D

Tampines Rovers form guide in the SIngapore Premier League: L-W-W-D-D

Tanjong Pagar vs Tampines Rovers Team News

Tanjong Pagar

Shakir Hamzah, Shahrin Saberin and Khairul Nizam are all unavailable and will not be able to feature in this game. Faizal Raffi was sent off last week and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Shakir Hamzah, Shahrin Saberin, Khairul Nizam

Unavailable: None

Suspended: Faizal Raffi

Tampines Rovers

Irfan Najeeb has recovered from his injury and will be available for this fixture. Ong Yu En is currently recuperating from an illness and will be not be available for selection.

Injured: None

Unavailable: Ong Yu En

Suspended: None

Tanjong Pagar vs Tampines Rovers Predicted XI

Tanjong Pagar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zharfan Rohaizad; Shodai Nishikawa, Fathullah Rahmat, Mirko Sugic, Emmeric Ong; Blake Ricciuto, Faritz Hameed, Aqhari Abdullah; Khairul Amri, Reo Nishiguchi, Raihan Rahman

Tampines Rovers Predicted XI (4-5-1): Syazwan Buhari; Ryann Sanizal, Irwan Shah, Shuya Yamashita, Christopher Van Huizen; Taufik Suparno, Mehmedovic Zehrudin, Kyoga Nakamura, Amirul Haikal, Yasir Hanapi; Boris Kopitovic

Tanjong Pagar vs Tampines Rovers Prediction

Tampines Rovers are reeling from their defeat against Lion City Sailors and have several issues to address at the moment. The Rovers can pack a punch on their day but have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture.

Tanjong Pagar are also in a similar position in the league table and will look to improve their poor record against the Rovers. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Tanjong Pagar 2-2 Tampines Rovers

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi