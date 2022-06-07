Tanzania vs Algeria prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Tanzania will welcome Algeria to the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in the second group stage fixture of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Wednesday.

The home team got their qualification campaign off to a great start as George Mpole Mwaigomole gave them the lead in the first minute of the game. They conceded the equalizer in the 26th minute as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Algeria got their campaign underway with a 2-0 win against Uganda. Tanzania last featured in the finals in 2019, the edition in which Algeria emerged as champions.

Tanzania vs Algeria Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 11 times across all competitions. Algeria have been the dominant side in this fixture with six wins to their name. Tanzania have been able to record just one win against their western rivals and four games have ended in draws.

They have met four times in the AFCON qualifiers, twice in the 1996 and 2012 editions. Both sides have a win to their name while two games have ended in draws.

They last met in the group stage of the competition in 2019, with the game ending in a 3-0 win for The Desert Foxes.

Tanzania form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-D-L

Algeria form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Tanzania vs Algeria Team News

Tanzania

The Taifa Stars initially named a 28-man squad for the double-header against Niger and Algeria, but Abdallah Kheri and Lusajo Mwaikenda were left out of the squad after the duo failed to report for training. There are no injuries or suspension concerns for them at the moment.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Abdallah Kheri, Lusajo Mwaikenda

Algeria

Djamel Belmadi has called up 25 players for the June qualifiers. Veterans like Baghdad Bounedjah, Djamel Benlamri, Alexandre Oukidja, and Sofiane Feghouli were left out of the squad. Captain Riyad Mahrez also misses out due to an injury.

Injured: Riyad Mahrez

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Baghdad Bounedjah, Djamel Benlamri, Alexandre Oukidja, Sofiane Feghouli

Tanzania vs Algeria Predicted XIs

Tanzania (4-3-3): Metacha Mnata (GK); Haji Mnoga, Bakari Nondo, Dickson Job, Nickson Kibabage; Ben Starkie, Novatus Dismas, Feisal Salum; Saimon Msuva, George Mpole Mwaigomole, Mbwana Samatta.

Algeria (4-3-3): Rais M'Bolhi (GK); Aissa Mandi, Ahmed Touba, Ramy Bensebaini, Houcine Benayada; Ismaël Bennacer, Hisham Boudaoui, Ramiz Zerrouki; Yacine Brahimi, Islam Slimani, Youcef Belailli.

Tanzania vs Algeria Prediction

Tanzania have just one win against Algeria and history suggests that they might struggle against their northern rivals. Algeria head into the match having won their game against Uganda but have three losses in their last five games across all competitions.

Tanzania have had just one loss in their last six games and bagged an early goal against Niger last time around. The home team enter the match in good form, but we are backing Algeria to eke out a narrow win thanks to their superior squad depth and quality.

Prediction: Tanzania 1-2 Algeria

