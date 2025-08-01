Tanzania vs Burkina Faso Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

Tanzania will square off against Burkina Faso at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in the 2024 African Nations Championship campaign opener on Saturday. Both teams have never made it past the group stage of the competition thus far and will look to improve upon that record.

Taifa Stars are unbeaten in their last two games and defeated reigning champions Senegal 2-1 in a friendly last week. Abdul Hamisi Suleiman equalized from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute, and he assisted Ibrahim Hamad's winner three minutes later.

Les Étalons will play for the first time since June. They played out two friendlies that month, and after a 2-0 loss to Tunisia, they overcame Zimbabwe 2-0 at home. Cyriaque Kalou Bi Irié and Stephane Aziz Ki were on the scoresheet in that match.

Tanzania vs Burkina Faso Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met four times thus far. All games have produced conclusive results, with the Taifa Stars having a 3-1 lead in wins.

They last met in a competitive match in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, and the Taifa Stars registered a 3-1 win on aggregate.

Les Étalons have seen conclusive results in their last 10 games in all competitions, recording seven wins.

Taifa Stars have failed to score in four of their six games across all competitions in 2025.

Taifa Stars have won their last three competitive games while keeping clean sheets.

The Stallions have won their two competitive games in 2025 thus far, scoring six goals while conceding two.

Les Étalons have won just one of their nine games in the African Nations Championship while suffering four losses.

Tanzania vs Burkina Faso Prediction

Taifa Stars have registered two wins, suffered two losses, and have drawn two of their six games in the African Nations Championship. They have scored five goals in the six games in the CHAN thus far and will look to improve upon that record.

Les Étalons have won four of their five games in 2025, which includes a 2-0 triumph in the friendly against Tanzania, their first win in this fixture.

While both teams have a good competitive record in 2025, the Stallions have enjoyed a better goalscoring form and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Tanzania 1-2 Burkina Faso

Tanzania vs Burkina Faso Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burkina Faso to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

