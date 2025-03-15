Tanzania vs Congo Republic Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2025

Tanzania will face Congo Republic at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium on Monday in another round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side have enjoyed a strong start to their qualification campaign as they continue their push for a first-ever appearance at the global showpiece next year.

Ad

They beat Zambia 1-0 in the previous round of the qualifiers, with debutant Waziri Junior scoring the sole goal of the contest after just five minutes to register his maiden international strike.

The Congo Republic, meanwhile, have endured a difficult start to life under head coach Isaac Ngata and have work to do if they are to advance to the next round of the qualifiers. They were thrashed 6-0 by group leaders Morocco last time out and were perhaps fortunate not to have lost by an even larger margin in an utterly one-sided affair at the Stade Adrar.

Ad

Trending

The Red Devils now sit rock-bottom in Group E with zero points and will be hopeful of a positive result upon their return to action next week.

Tanzania vs Congo Republic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just three meetings between Tanzania and the Congo Republic. The hosts have won two of those games while the visitors have won the other.

The two teams last faced off in a friendly clash back in June 1975 which the Taifa Stars won 1-0.

The Red Devils have the worst defensive record in group E so far with a goal concession tally of 10.

The Congo Republic were ranked 128th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 22 places behind their midweek opponents.

Ad

Tanzania vs Congo Republic Prediction

Tanzania are on a run of back-to-back victories in competitive action and will be keen to add a third come Monday. The Taifa Stars have the slightly better squad on paper and will hope that advantage reflects when they play next week.

The Congo Republic, meanwhile, have lost their last two competitive games and four of their last five. They have failed to perform on foreign grounds in recent years and could suffer defeat here.

Ad

Prediction: Tanzania 1-0 Congo Republic

Tanzania vs Congo Republic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tanzania to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last seven competitive matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback