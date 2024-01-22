Tanzania vs DR Congo Prediction and Betting Tips | January 24th 2024

Tanzania will face DR Congo at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium on Wednesday in the final round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations group stage.

The Taifa Stars kicked off their group-stage campaign with a 3-0 defeat to Morocco, failing to register a single shot on target in an utterly one-sided affair at the Laurent Pokou Stadium. They then played out a 1-1 draw against Zambia in their second group game, with Simon Msuva scoring an early opener before their opponents drew level late in the game.

Tanzania sit rock-bottom in their group with just one point picked so far. Defeat on Wednesday will mark the end of their Nations Cup campaign while a draw could also be detrimental.

DR Congo, meanwhile, faced Zambia in their group opener, playing out a 1-1 draw against the Copper Bullets and fully deserved to pick up all three points but were guilty of wayward finishing.

They locked horns with Morocco in their next match, finding themselves a goal down after just six minutes and then saw Cedric Bakambu misplace a spot-kick later in the half before Stuttgart's Silas Mvumpa came off the bench to level the scores and clinch a point for the Leopards.

Congo sit second in their group with two points and will automatically qualify for the last 16 with a win on Wednesday provided Zambia fail to win elsewhere.

Tanzania vs DR Congo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Tanzania and Congo. Both sides have won three games apiece while their other two matchups have ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off in a World Cup qualifying clash back in November 2021 which the Leopards won 3-0.

Congo have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

The Taifa Stars are the lowest-scoring side in Group F so far with a goal tally of just one.

Tanzania vs DR Congo Prediction

Tanzania are on a four-game winless streak with three of those games ending in defeat. They have particularly struggled to find their goalscoring touch in recent weeks and must sort that out this week.

Congo, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back draws and have won just one of their last eight games across all competitions. They have, however, performed well in this fixture of late and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Tanzania 0-1 DR Congo

Tanzania vs DR Congo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: DR Congo to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)