Tanzania vs DR Congo prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Tanzania are on the brink of progressing into the next qualifying round
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Modified Nov 08, 2021 02:29 PM IST
Preview

Tanzania host Congo DR at the National Stadium on Thursday in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a spot in the third round on the line.

With seven points in the bag from four games, the Taifa Stars are currently leading Group J, although Benin are breathing down their necks.

They're only behind by virtue of fewer goals scored, although a victory here coupled with a defeat for Benin against Madagascar would officially confirm Tanzania's place in the final qualifying round.

Meanwhile, despite Congo possessing a relatively good squad, they are in third place with five points and cannot afford to drop any more.

Tanzania vs Congo DR Head-To-Head

There have been only seven clashes between the sides in the past, with Tanzania beating Congo thrice while losing on two occasions.

Their reverse fixture back in September this year ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

HT: Congo DR 1-1 Tanzania (Mbokani 23’) (Msuva 36’) #WCQ #MillardAyoSPORTS https://t.co/ynvaYI7dEL

Tanzania Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-W

Congo DR Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-D-W-L

Tanzania vs Congo DR Team News

Tanzania

Head coach Kim Poulsen has named a 27-man squad for this month's pivotal clashes against DR Congo and Madagascar.

Prolific striker Mbwana Samatta and Novatus Dismas are the only two players from the squad who are based in Europe, plying their trade with Royal Antwerp and Maccabi Tel-Aviv respectively.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

🇹🇿 Tanzania Head Coach Kim Poulsen has announced his squad for the final World Cup Qualifiers against Congo and MadagascarThe squad is highly dominated by players plying their trade in Africa https://t.co/ICGaT5Q0Cr

Congo DR

Leopards manager Hector Cuper has called up 26 players for this month's double-header against Tanzania and Benin.

Key players like Cedric Bakambu, Chancel Muamba and Dieumerci Mbokani all feature.

The squad also welcomes back Yannick Bolasie, Djuma Shabani and Arthur Masuaku. Chadrac Muzungu returns after playing with the Under-23 side.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Tanzania vs Congo DR Predicted XI

Tanzania (3-4-3): Aishi Manula; Bakari Mwamnyeto, Dickson Job, Kennedy Juma; Israel Mwenda, Mzamiru Yassin, Feisal Salum, Mohamed Hussein; Dennis Kibu, Mbwana Samatta, Simon Msuva.

Congo DR (4-4-2): Joël Kiassumbua; Dieumerci Amale, Chancel Mbemba, Christian Luyindama, Ngonda Muzinga; Chadrac Akolo, Joel Kayamba, Samuel Bastien, Samuel Moutoussamy; Cedric Bakambu, Dieumerci Mbokani.

Tanzania vs Congo DR Prediction

Tanzania have surpassed all expectations in the group with a good run, but a place in the next round is not yet in the bag.

Congo, who are two points adrift of the Tanzanians, will be looking to make one final push. Given the quality in the Congolese attacking department, we expect them to secure a point from the game.

Prediction: Tanzania 1-1 Congo DR

Edited by Peter P
